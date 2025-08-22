Doctor reveals which is better for your baby in the first 6 months: Breast milk or formula?

As a parent or a caregiver, the first concern for a newborn is how to provide milk, as it is the baby’s only source of nutrition during the first few months. The digestive system is still developing, so the infant cannot eat anything else, making milk very vital for the baby's growth and immunity. Know for the first few months, which one is healthier? (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Gynaecologist busts 5 common myths about breastfeeding: ‘Pumping breast milk is not…'

Dr Sakshi Khullar, Consultant in Lactation Sciences at Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, addressed this common concern and shared with HT Lifestyle which option is best, when breastfeeding isn’t possible, and when formula becomes a viable alternative.

Breastfeeding the gold standard?

Breastfeeding is widely recommended.(Shutterstock)

So when it comes to your baby getting optimum nutrition, Dr Khullar spotlighted breastmilk as it supports immunity too, alongside nutritional requirements. Even the WHO advises breastfeeding.

Weighing in on this, she elaborated, "For the first six months of life, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding because it contains the right balance of nutrients, antibodies, immune cells, and other protective factors that protect babies from infections. These immune-boosting components help in the infant's defence against bacteria, viruses, and other infections while also promoting the immune system’s growth.”

The benefits extend to other health aspects too. As per Dr Khullar, breastfeeding includes a lower risk of obesity, while formula-fed babies, who consume more protein, may face higher obesity risks later.

When breastfeeding is not an option

When a mother cannot breastfeed, then formula can be used. (Shutterstock)

As usual, not every situation follows the same pattern. Similarly, breastfeeding is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Dr Khullar explained that in cases where a mother cannot breastfeed for any reason, alternative options like formula are available.

The doctor shared, “For babies aged 0–6 months, breast milk is always the best option; however, not every mother can breastfeed, and that’s completely alright. Whether due to medical, physical, or personal reasons, safe and nutritious alternatives exist. In these situations, lactation experts can help parents choose the best course of action.”

She further recommended that a whey-based supplement enhanced with nucleotides, prebiotics, and long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFAs) is a good choice, suitable for the baby's immune system, growth and development.

How to prepare infant fomula?

Dr Khullar listed out the steps for making infant formula:

Maintaining cleanliness is important when making formula milk. It becomes necessary to use boiled water that has cooled to at least 70°C to make fresh feed.

After you add the powder, you should cool the mixture quickly by putting the bottle in cold water.

It should be completed in two hours. If you have any milk left over, throw it away right away.

It's also very important to follow the manufacturer's instructions exactly because an incorrect concentration, whether too strong or too weak, can be bad for a baby's health.

Lastly, she recommended ‘combining breastfeeding and formula feeding’ that even when you introduce formula, continuing occasional breastfeeding can provide essential nutrients and antibodies, since the breast milk is healthy for the baby.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.