Gynaecologist busts 5 common myths about breastfeeding: ‘Pumping breast milk is not…'

After birth, breastfeeding is the primary source of nutrition for an infant. Yet, despite years of medical advancements, many people remain weighed down by outdated beliefs and misinformation about the practice. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Lepakshi Dasari, consultant gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad addressed the common myths and shared the facts. Formula can be an important alternative when medically necessary, but it cannot be treated as an option for breast milk.

Myth 1: Pumping breast milk is not breastfeeding

Fact: Many mothers believe breastfeeding only means direct feeding from the breast. In reality, what matters is that the baby receives breast milk, whether directly or via a bottle, cup, or feeding tube. Expressed milk retains its full nutritional value and immune‑protective benefits. This is especially important for working mothers, those with latching difficulties, or babies in neonatal care.

Myth 2: Low milk supply in the early days

Fact: It’s normal for newborns to feed frequently in the first few days, this does not indicate low supply. Their tiny stomachs require small but frequent feeds. The first milk, colostrum, though produced in small amounts, is rich in antibodies, proteins, and immune cells. Milk production naturally increases within 3–5 days as the baby nurses more often.

Myth 3: Formula equals breast milk

Fact: Formula can be an important alternative when medically necessary, but it cannot be treated as an option for breast milk. Breast milk contains living antibodies, enzymes, and hormones that adapt daily to your baby’s needs. It offers superior protection against infections, supports healthy gut microbiota, and promotes brain, vision, and motor development well into childhood.

Myth 4: Breastfeeding is always easy and pain-free

Fact: Although natural, breastfeeding is a skill that both mother and baby must learn. Temporary discomfort may be common in the first few days, but persistent pain often signals poor latch or positioning. With timely help from a lactation consultant or trained healthcare professional, most issues can be corrected, allowing for comfortable and sustainable feeding.

Myth 5: Breastfeeding must stop once solids are introduced

Fact: Introducing solids at around 6 months does not replace the need for breast milk. Leading health authorities, including WHO, recommend continued breastfeeding alongside complementary foods for up to 2 years or more. It continues to provide essential nutrients, immune protection, and emotional security.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.