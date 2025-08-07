Lactation specialist says 'breastfeeding requires extra 300–500 calories per day'; shares nutrition tips for new mothers

Mothers who breastfeed know how tough it can be, and it is not because the moms are not trying enough. Often, several mental, environmental, and nutritional factors intervene, making the process, which is beneficial for both the mother and the child, a lot tougher. Breastfeeding typically requires an additional 300–500 calories per day. These should come from healthy, nutrient-rich foods. (Freepik)

What new mothers should keep in mind about their nutritional needs

Nutrition plays a major role in preparing a mother for her breastfeeding journey. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Payel Biswas Soo, MS Lact (Spain), IBCLC (USA), a lactation specialist, Milann Hospital, Bengaluru, stressed that breastfeeding mothers have unique nutritional needs to support both their own health and their baby’s development.

“Producing breast milk requires extra energy and nutrients, so eating a balanced, nourishing diet is essential during this period,” Dr Biswas stressed. Here are a few key things to keep in mind, as suggested by her:

Producing breast milk requires extra energy and nutrients, so eating a balanced, nourishing diet is essential. (Freepik)

1. Increased caloric needs:

Breastfeeding typically requires an additional 300–500 calories per day. These should come from healthy, nutrient-rich foods rather than processed or sugary items. Instead of high-sugar or fried snacks, focus on wholesome options like homemade laddoos with nuts, khichdi, roasted makhana, or fruit with curd.

2. Hydration is key:

Adequate fluid intake is essential to maintain milk supply. Mothers should drink plenty of water, buttermilk, coconut water, or jeera/saunf-infused water, especially during summer.

3. Focus on a balanced diet:

Traditional Indian meals can be highly nutritious. Therefore, in their diet, mothers should include:

Proteins: Moong dal, toor dal, eggs, chicken, fish, paneer

Whole grains: Brown rice, millets (ragi, bajra), whole wheat chapatis

Vegetables: Gourd vegetables, spinach, carrots, pumpkin

Healthy fats: Ghee in moderation, nuts, seeds, cold-pressed oils

4. Iron and calcium:

Iron-rich foods (like dates, jaggery, and green leafy vegetables) help combat post-delivery fatigue. Calcium is vital for bone health—consume milk, curd, sesame seeds (til) and ragi.

5. Spices and digestives:

Indian kitchens offer beneficial spices like ajwain, jeera, haldi, and methi, known to aid digestion and milk production. However, spicy and oily foods should be consumed in moderation to prevent discomfort for both mother and baby.

6. Traditional foods:

Postpartum foods like panjiri, halim (garden cress seeds), and gond laddoo can be nourishing but should be homemade and portion-controlled.

7. Supplements:

Doctors may recommend iron, calcium, or vitamin D supplements depending on dietary intake and blood levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.