Woman who dropped 40 kilos shares 5 ways to cut 500 calories: ‘Stop finishing what’s left on the plate’

Aanchal Sogani is a nutrition coach who keeps sharing important insights on diet and workout on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Aanchal went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 40 kilos. The nutrition coach also shares snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. On July 2, Aanchal addressed the necessity of cutting down calories in weight loss. She shared 5 ways by which we can cut 500 calories without even noticing. Also read | Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos shares 5 truths about protein that can help in faster fat loss Here's how you can cut down calories.(Pixabay)

1. Switch to low-calorie swaps (without sacrificing taste)

Greek yogurt instead of cream, low-fat paneer instead of full-fat and infused water or soda water instead of juice or soda

2. Use the half-plate rule for vegetables

Fill half your plate with veggies before adding anything else. Fiber keeps you full longer and you will naturally eat less rice, roti, or pasta. Zero guilt, more volume.

3. Stop finishing what’s left on the plate

We often eat those extra 2-3 bites just because it’s there. Instead, box it, refrigerate it, or toss it Those mindless bites can lead to 100+ extra calories daily.

4. Eat slower – use the 20-minute rule

It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to realise you’re full. Put down your spoon/fork between bites. Avoid screens while eating. You’ll naturally stop eating before you’re overfull. Also read | Health coach shares 3 missing pieces of weight loss in 40s: It's not just about 'eating more protein and walking'

5. Use smaller plates or bowls

Portion control without calorie-counting. Big plates lead to big servings and big calories. But smaller dishes lead to satisfied brain and reduced intake.

How to lose weight faster?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala said, “Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages. Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.