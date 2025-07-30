Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos shares 5 truths about protein that can help in faster fat loss

Christine Stines, a weight loss coach who successfully transformed her body by shedding 9 kilos, regularly shares insights from her inspiring journey on Instagram. Through her posts, she offers practical diet and workout tips to help others on their path to fitness. On May 7, Christine shared an eye-opening post revealing key truths about protein intake that she discovered during her own weight loss journey. Also read | Cardiologist says too much protein is ‘ticking time bomb’ for early heart attacks in your 30s and 40s Here's what Christine learnt about protein that changed her weight loss journey.(Shutterstock)

“For years, I thought I was doing it right - eggs for breakfast, salmon on salads and a protein shake after workouts. But even with all that? the scale barely budged. Turns out I wasn’t actually getting enough protein. And more importantly, I wasn’t getting the right kind,” Christine wrote. Here's what she learnt about protein that changed her weight loss journey.

1. 30 grams of protein per meal is the minimum

This is the amount needed to trigger muscle protein synthesis which is critical for building and maintaining muscle. And muscle mass is equal to more metabolism. The more muscle you maintain, the more fat you can burn (even at rest).

2. 30% of your daily calories should come from protein

Fewer cravings, better blood sugar control and increased fat loss are some of the benefits that come from protein intake. Because protein is the most satiating macronutrient—and hitting that 30% sweet spot helps regulate hunger, reduce overeating, and keep your metabolism humming. Also read | Gastroenterologists reveal truth about protein supplements: Are whey protein powders safe for your liver and kidney?

3. Protein density matters

A lot of women think they’re eating enough, but the foods they’re choosing aren’t actually protein dense. That grilled chicken breast? Great. But the avocado, nut butter, and eggs you’re calling protein? Most of them are only 20–40% protein by calories. The rest? Mostly carbs or fat.

4. Food > protein powders and bars

Yes, those are convenient, but whole foods are more satisfying and better for blood sugar stability. You don’t need to avoid them but be mindful: your body responds differently to a grilled chicken breast than a sweetened protein bar.

5. Protein alone isn’t enough

If you’re over 40, you also need fibre, especially at breakfast. Fibre balances blood sugar, keeps cravings away, and supports hormone health. When you pair protein and fibre, you start your day in fat-burning mode. Also read | Are you consuming too much protein? Experts share the safe limits of intake and debunk common myths

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.