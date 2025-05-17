Ditch weight loss drugs: Doctor says these 5 daily habits melt fat better than any diet and you are probably ignoring it

GLP-1 analogues have revolutionised the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes; however, health experts say that they come with real risks and limitations that patients should be aware of. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala, revealed that “common side effects include nausea, bloating, constipation and other gastrointestinal issues.” Doctor says you can lose weight without gym or pills but only if you do these 5 things.(Image by Pixabay)

Here's the real reason you are not losing weight

Dr Jaison Paul Sharma shared, “These medications are expensive, often not covered by insurance and unsustainable for long-term use. Rapid weight loss without adequate nutrition can lead to a reduction in lean muscle mass, and many patients experience rebound weight gain once the medication is stopped. There is also a risk of psychological dependency and importantly, long-term safety data is still emerging.”

Rapid weight loss can deteriorate your heart function

Doctor-approved weight loss plan

According to Dr Paul, sustainable obesity management is achievable through practical, lifestyle-based interventions.

1. He advised, “Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages.”

2. He asserted that resistance training is essential, not just walking, but exercises that build and preserve muscle. This is because walking counts as exercise only when you can maintain a pace of 120 steps per minute.

3. Dr Sharma further recommended, “Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.”

4. “Address emotional eating through tools such as journaling, mindfulness, or therapy,” Dr Paul said.

5. Above all, remember that consistency matters more than perfection, Dr Paul stressed.

Have weight-loss benefits: Due to its emphasis on whole and fresh foods, the Mediterranean diet might support safe, healthy, and sustainable weight loss.

The health expert concluded with the suggestion, “GLP-1 drugs, when used, should be paired with a comprehensive, structured lifestyle plan. They are best suited for patients with obesity and diabetes or those with severe metabolic dysfunction. Even after discontinuation, continuing with a healthy lifestyle is crucial to maintain results. Small, consistent changes in daily habits can lead to lasting improvements in weight, energy levels and overall health.”

