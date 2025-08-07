Does breastfeeding help mothers lose postpartum weight or is it a common myth? Lactation specialist reveals

Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in protecting your little one from infections with the necessary nutrients present in breast milk. It also has several important aspects to it. For instance, it is a common belief that regular breastfeeding can help mothers lose the postpartum weight. While breastfeeding can support postpartum weight loss due to its calorie-burning nature and hormonal effects, it is not a guaranteed weight-loss strategy. (Shutterstock)

Does breastfeeding help women lose weight?

An October 2014 research conducted using data from a national cohort of US women found that compared to women who did not breastfeed or breastfed non-exclusively, exclusive breastfeeding for at least 3 months resulted in 3.2 pounds greater weight loss at 12 months postpartum. But is it just a myth?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Payel Biswas Soo, MS Lact (Spain), IBCLC (USA), Lactation Specialist, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru, said that yes, breastfeeding can help mothers lose postpartum weight, but it’s not a guaranteed or uniform result for every woman.

According to Dr Biswas, breastfeeding burns extra calories—approximately 300 to 500 per day—because the body uses energy to produce milk. She explained, “This increased caloric demand can contribute to gradual weight loss, especially when combined with a balanced diet and physical activity. Additionally, the release of oxytocin during breastfeeding helps the uterus contract, which may aid in reducing abdominal size post-delivery.”

‘Breastfeeding is not a magic fix’

However, weight loss during breastfeeding varies widely among individuals. Dr Biswas pointed out: “Some mothers may shed pounds quickly, while others may retain weight. This can be due to several factors, including genetics, hormonal changes, pre-pregnancy weight, diet, activity level, and stress.”

“It’s also important to note that extreme dieting or rapid weight loss can negatively impact milk production and overall health. Health experts recommend gradual, steady weight loss—about 0.5 to 1 kg per week—while breastfeeding,” she added.

While breastfeeding can support postpartum weight loss due to its calorie-burning nature and hormonal effects, it is not a guaranteed weight-loss strategy. According to the expert, each mother’s experience is unique.

“A focus on overall well-being, good nutrition, hydration, and gentle physical activity is more beneficial than stressing over weight. Consulting with a healthcare provider or dietitian can also offer guidance tailored to individual needs. So, it's not a myth—but it's not a magic fix either,” she explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.