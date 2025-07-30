Facing vision changes during postpartum? Eye surgeon shares 5 common causes

Pregnancy and postpartum can come with various complications that can affect hormonal balance and physiological changes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Smit M Bavariya, cataract, glaucoma and LASIK Surgeon, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital said, “Vision changes after childbirth are more common than most people realise.” Also read | Ophthalmologist explains why blurred vision is rising across India post-pandemic: ‘It’s not just cataracts anymore’ Postpartum can trigger vision changes.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Smit M Bavariya further explained why postpartum vision changes occur:

1. Hormonal fluctuations

After delivery, the body experiences a sharp drop in estrogen and progesterone levels. These hormonal shifts can temporarily alter the shape and thickness of the cornea, leading to blurred or distorted vision. New mothers who wear contact lenses may notice that their lenses suddenly feel uncomfortable or no longer fit properly. These changes are usually temporary but can be unsettling.

2. Dry eyes

Many women, particularly those who are breastfeeding, experience reduced tear production in the weeks following childbirth. This can result in dry, gritty, or irritated eyes. Some new mothers also report increased light sensitivity or trouble focusing, which can make day-to-day tasks feel more difficult than usual.

During postpartum, women may experience reduced tear production.(Shutterstock)

3. Fluid retention

Postpartum swelling doesn't just affect the feet and hands, it can impact the eyes as well. Retaining excess fluid can cause puffiness around the eyes and even lead to temporary changes in intraocular pressure. In some cases, this can contribute to mild blurring of vision, which usually resolves on its own as the body readjusts.

4. Lack of sleep and fatigue

Sleep deprivation is almost inevitable in the early weeks of caring for a newborn, and it takes a toll on eye health. Tired, strained eyes, difficulty focusing, and frequent headaches are common complaints among new mothers. The problem can be exacerbated by increased screen time, especially during late-night feedings when many parents scroll through phones or watch videos to stay awake.

5. Serious conditions to watch for

While most postpartum eye issues are temporary and benign, some symptoms could indicate a more serious condition. Postpartum preeclampsia, though rare, may present with visual disturbances such as blurred vision, flashing lights, or even temporary vision loss. These symptoms require immediate medical attention and should not be ignored.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.