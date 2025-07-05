Ophthalmologist explains why blurred vision is rising across India post-pandemic: ‘It’s not just cataracts anymore’

Blurred vision is becoming an increasingly common complaint across India, even among young adults. From excessive screen time to poor sleep and rising pollution levels, multiple factors may be straining our eyes more than ever. Rising temperatures in India are worsening eye health, resulting in conditions like blurred vision and eye strain.(Unsplash)

"Post-pandemic, we've seen an alarming increase in patients, both young and old, complaining of blurred vision, eye strain, and frequent headaches. Walk-ins have nearly doubled, and the most common complaint is, 'I just can't see clearly anymore,' says Dr. Suni Abraham, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowarie. (Also read: Doctor shares 6 eye care tips to protect your vision during latest COVID-19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary touching’ )

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Abraham sheds light on the growing trend, explaining the key factors behind the spike and what you can do to safeguard your vision before it's too late.

What's fueling India's rising vision problems

Across the ophthalmology community, a worrying pattern is emerging, one that's consistent in both metropolitan cities and smaller towns. During society meetings and CMEs (Continuing Medical Education), three major trends stood out, explaining the alarming rise in blurred vision cases across India.

1. Post-pandemic screen syndrome

The digital shift that began during the COVID-19 pandemic never really reversed.

Children now attend hybrid schools or complete homework online, even when attending in-person classes.

Adults often log more than 10 hours of screen time daily for work.

Seniors spend hours online reading, chatting, or playing games.

The result? A spike in the following screen-induced conditions:

Digital eye strain

Accommodative spasm

Dry eye disease

Staring at screens for too long puts a lot of pressure on your eyes, causing strain, dryness and fatigue. (Shutterstock)

2. Rising uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension

India's ongoing struggle with lifestyle diseases is taking a toll on eye health.

Fluctuating sugar levels cause transient refractive shifts, making vision unpredictable.

Hypertensive Retinopathy is becoming more common due to unmanaged blood pressure.

Many patients present early signs of Diabetic Maculopathy, such as macular oedema.

3. Self-medication and OTC drug misuse

The market is flooded with:

"Cooling" eye drops

Herbal concoctions

Over-the-counter steroid eye drops

These are widely used without prescription. As a result, clinics are seeing patients with:

Chronic redness

Raised intraocular pressure

Long-term side effects from inappropriate or excessive use of steroids and herbal products

Eye drops are helpful, but know the correct usage of them.(Shutterstock)

4. Environmental triggers and heatwave stress

India's rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves are also affecting eye health. Common conditions include:

Photokeratitis (sun-induced corneal inflammation)

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Dry Eye Syndrome

Symptoms: Watering, redness, light sensitivity, and blurred vision, often after extended sun exposure.

"The sun doesn't just scorch the skin, it stresses the eyes too," warns Dr. Abraham.

Beyond cataracts: The new vision crisis

"Today, we're seeing more cases of refractive errors, dry eye syndromes, retinopathies, allergies, and even glaucoma, far more than we did in the pre-COVID era," says Dr. Abraham.

India's vision crisis is no longer limited to cataracts and refractive errors. It's now a complex issue driven by digital lifestyles, chronic disease, environmental stress, and misinformation.

Blurred vision is no longer just a symptom, it's a societal signal. If we don't intervene now, the future will only grow hazier for everyone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.