Combat stress and lifestyle diseases with these 6 simple yoga poses and breathing exercises

The fast-paced demands of modern life can often leave us feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and disconnected. From juggling work, family, and personal responsibilities to the constant pressure of staying connected in a digital world, stress has become an inevitable part of daily life. If left unchecked, chronic stress can take a serious toll on both our physical and mental health, leading to conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and depression. Try these simple yoga poses and breathing techniques for stress relief.(Pixabay)

In such a scenario, yoga, an ancient practice from India, has emerged as a powerful tool for stress relief, known for its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yogic master, Spiritual Leader and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle some breathing techniques and yoga poses that can effectively reduce stress and improve overall well-being. (Also read: 5 face yoga techniques for smooth and wrinkle-free skin )

Breathing Techniques

1. Pranayama

Pranayama offers numerous health benefits.

Pranayama, or breath control, is a fundamental aspect of yoga practice. One of the most widely practised pranayama techniques is Nadi Shodhana, also known as Alternate Nostril Breathing. This technique involves alternating the breath between the two nostrils, creating a calming effect on the mind and body. By balancing the flow of oxygen, it promotes relaxation, reduces anxiety, and lowers blood pressure.

2. Bhramari Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama, or the Humming Bee Breath, involves making a humming sound while exhaling. This technique is particularly effective in reducing stress and promoting a sense of tranquillity. The vibrations created by humming are believed to stimulate the vagus nerve, which plays a crucial role in regulating the body's stress response.

3. Kapalabhati Pranayama

Kapalabhati Pranayama, or the Skull Shining Breath, is an energising breathing technique that involves forceful exhalations followed by passive inhalations. This technique is known to improve respiratory function, increase oxygen supply to the brain, and promote a sense of alertness and mental clarity.

Yoga Poses

1. Child's pose (Balasana)

Balasana or child's pose or child's resting pose of yoga(Instagram)

This gentle forward bend is an excellent pose for relaxation and stress relief. By folding the body over the thighs, it helps release tension in the back, shoulders, and neck. The calming effects of this pose can lower blood pressure and promote a sense of tranquillity.

2. Standing forward bend (Uttanasana)

Uttanasana works on your gluteus and quadricep muscles. (Shutterstock)

This forward fold stretches the hamstrings and lower back while also providing a gentle inversion. By allowing the head to hang below the heart, it promotes relaxation and can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

3. Corpse pose (Savasana)

Corpse pose: Also known as Savasana, is an ending pose for all yoga courses. (Instagram)

Savasana, or the corpse pose, is a restorative pose typically practised at the end of a yoga session. By lying flat on the back with the eyes closed, it encourages complete relaxation of the body and mind. This pose has been shown to lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress, and promote a sense of calmness and well-being.

"The impact of these breathing techniques and yoga poses on lifestyle diseases is profound. By reducing stress levels, they can effectively lower blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance glucose metabolism, thereby reducing the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes. Additionally, the relaxation and mindfulness cultivated through these practices can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, promoting better mental health and overall well-being," says Siddhaa Akshar.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.