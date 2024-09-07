Did you know modern lifestyles are riddled with habits that can slowly and insidiously damage brain health? It is no secret that the human brain is a complex organ that is central to our well-being since it controls thoughts, memory, emotions and bodily functions but there are certain factors that contribute to the deterioration of brain health. Habits that damage your brain health: Modern lifestyle routines you need to stop immediately (Photo by Unsplash)

Brain at Risk:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “I see many young patients unknowingly harming their brain health through certain habits. Poor sleep, excessive screen time, lack of physical exercise, unhealthy diets, stress, substance abuse and multitasking are common culprits. Sleep deprivation disrupts cognitive functions, while junk food lacks the nutrients needed for brain development.”

He revealed, “Overstimulation from digital devices can lead to mental fatigue, and chronic stress is known to impair memory and focus. Additionally, substance abuse damages neural connections, and multitasking hinders deep learning and creativity. Adopting healthier habits is crucial for safeguarding brain health and promoting long-term cognitive resilience.”

How Your Daily Routine Is Destroying Your Brain:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Vikram Huded, HOD and Director and Clinical Lead - Interventional Neurology at Narayana Group, explained, “There are many long-term ill effects of habits formed in early childhood on brain health. Repeated exposure to screen time, unhealthy diets and lack of sleep impair cognitive development, sometimes leading to irreversible brain damage.”

He advised, “Parents should monitor screen usage, encouraging physical activity and interaction with the environment instead. Providing a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, alongside ensuring adequate sleep, supports brain growth. Consistency in these areas is vital. Early intervention and building healthy habits now can prevent future brain-related issues, laying the foundation for a lifetime of optimal brain function.”

Dr Arvind Bhateja, Lead Neuro and Spine Surgeon at Sparsh Hospital, concluded, “The impact of habits that accelerate brain ageing in adults between 40 and 50 years shouldn’t be overlooked. Poor sleep quality, high levels of stress and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the biggest culprits. Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which, over time, shrinks brain areas related to memory and cognition. Inadequate sleep disrupts the brain’s ability to repair itself, while lack of exercise reduces blood flow to critical areas. Also, patients must avoid highly processed foods and stimulants like nicotine and other psychotropic substances. I urge patients in this age group to prioritise restorative sleep, manage stress through mindfulness, and engage in regular physical activity. These changes can significantly slow down brain ageing and preserve cognitive health.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.