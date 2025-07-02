Rash around the eyes? It can be allergies, says doctor; know symptoms and 6 care tips

The skin around the eyes is incredibly delicate and highly susceptible to allergens. During the monsoon season, the risk of irritation and allergic reactions increases significantly, often making the eyes one of the first areas to be affected. Also read | Eye allergies got you down? These home care tips could change everything Rash around eyes can be caused by allergens.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kunal Nirmal, ophthalmologist, phaco refractive and ocular trauma surgeon, Kalubha Road, Bhavnagar said, “The skin around the eyes is the thinnest on the body—just 0.3 to 0.5 millimeters compared to 1 to 2 millimeters elsewhere—making it exceptionally delicate and highly prone to irritation. This sensitivity, combined with a lack of protective oil glands, makes the periorbital region particularly vulnerable to environmental allergens and irritants.”

Triggers that can cause rash around eyes:

“For individuals with seasonal or environmental allergies, airborne particles like dust mites, pollen, mold, and pet dander are common triggers. These allergens can easily affect the skin around the eyes and the eyes themselves, leading to both dermatological and ocular symptoms,” said Dr. Kunal Nirmal. Also read | Eyes, allergies and monsoon: Tips on coping with seasonal eye allergies in rainy season

Ocular symptoms to be aware of:

Itching

Watering

Redness

Burning sensation

Blurred vision (due to excessive watering)

Sensation of heaviness around the eyes

Congestion

Chemosis (swollen conjunctiva)

Periorbital edema and puffiness

Eyes are vulnerable during a sudden dust storm.(Shutterstock)

Tips to take care of your eyes:

1. Cold compression/icing: Helps relieve inflammation and itching. Applying a cold compress to closed eyelids can quickly reduce swelling and provide soothing relief from discomfort. It’s a simple, non-invasive method that can be repeated several times a day for ongoing symptom management.

2. Low-potency steroid eye drops: May be prescribed for short-term use under medical supervision. These drops help control severe inflammation and allergic reactions in the eyes but should only be used as directed to avoid potential side effects. Prolonged or unsupervised use can increase the risk of complications such as increased eye pressure or infection.

3. Lubricant eye drops: Help ease discomfort and soothe the eyes. They provide much-needed moisture, especially if your eyes feel dry or gritty due to allergies or environmental irritants. Regular use can help flush out allergens and reduce redness, making daily activities more comfortable.

4. Clean bedding and towels: Reduces allergen buildup. Washing these items frequently in hot water helps eliminate dust mites, pollen, and other common allergens. Maintaining a clean environment is essential for preventing recurrence of symptoms and supporting overall eye health. Also read | Winter making your eyes dry and irritated? 6 expert tips and precautions to maintain healthy vision in cold weather

5. Use hypoallergenic products: Fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested products are best for the delicate eye area. These products are less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions, making them ideal for sensitive skin and eyes. Always check ingredient labels and opt for formulas specifically designed for sensitive or allergy-prone individuals.

6. Consult a specialist: A dermatologist or allergist can help identify triggers and prescribe appropriate treatment. Professional guidance ensures that you receive a tailored management plan, reducing the risk of complications and persistent symptoms. Early intervention can also help prevent long-term damage and improve your overall quality of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.