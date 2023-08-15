Monsoon, the much-awaited respite from scorching heat, brings with it a mix of delight and distress because while the raindrops dance merrily, our eyes often find themselves struggling to keep up with the joy as it is that time of the year again when seasonal eye allergies and infections make their unwelcome appearance. As the heavens open up and the humidity rises, let's explore the connection between allergies, infections, the rains and discover some essential tips to cope with these pesky eye issues. Eyes, allergies and monsoon: Tips on coping with seasonal eye allergies in rainy season (Image by Ben Kerckx from Pixabay)

Connection between allergies and monsoon

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vijay Mathur, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals , shared, "Monsoon is notorious for triggering eye allergies and infections. The dampness fosters the growth of viruses and fungi, leading to conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye." Symptoms include redness, itching, grittiness and excessive tearing with discharge. Pollen, dust, and other airborne particles carried by the monsoon winds can further aggravate eye irritation, causing discomfort to even non-allergic individuals."

Common eye-related problems in monsoon

Dr Vijay Mathur highlighted -

1. Epidemic infectious conjunctivitis: Is the leading culprit. This condition causes red, itchy, gritty and watery eyes due to infection caused by viruses (adenovirus is the most common) in the air. This condition is highly infectious and can easily transmit from one person to another. Personal hygiene including hand washing is an effective way to prevent person to person transmission.

2. Allergic conjunctivitis: Monsoon is a time when fungi and moulds multiply. This leads to allergies in susceptible individuals.

3. Styes and chalazion: The damp environment fosters bacterial growth, leading to painful styes and chalazion on the eyelids.

4. All other eye infections: Bacteria and viruses thrive in the monsoon, increasing the risk of eye infections like Keratitis and Dacrocystitis.

Coping strategies:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director – India, Orbis, revealed, “During the monsoon season, it is essential to focus more on our eyes since the rains and increasing humidity offer an ideal environment for pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungal moulds to develop and multiply. Eye conditions such as allergies and conjunctivitis are prevalent during the rainy season. They usually cause red, itchy, and watery eyes. Identifying and suppressing the root cause is the best approach to avoid all the sufferings associated with eye allergies. This means that if a person knows they are allergic to a specific substance, such as a fungal mould, they should avoid going to wet regions where they might come into contact with mould.”

He added, “Similarly, if someone is allergic to pollen, they should avoid stepping out of the house during the period when the pollen concentration is high in the air. Furthermore, wearing eyeglasses when going outside is a good practice that everyone should undertake. Maintaining personal hygiene by often washing hands with soap and water is essential. To reduce the chances of introducing irritants from the surroundings into the eyes, avoid touching the face and eyes frequently. Even when humidity levels are at their highest during the monsoon, dry eyes can occur.”

Dr Rishi Raj Borah suggested, “In such circumstances, artificial tears can assist to relieve discomfort while also moisturising the eyes. Furthermore, sharing personal belongings like towels and makeup should be avoided. It is also preferable to avoid utilising public swimming pools during the rainy season, since these might serve as breeding grounds for the spread of bacterial illnesses. Seeking professional medical assistance should be the norm for anyone experiencing symptoms of an eye allergy and if you are unsure of the underlying cause, an eye doctor or ophthalmologist will be able to help find out the probable root cause and offer therapies to relieve the symptoms.”

According to Dr Vijay Mathur, to combat these monsoon-related eye issues, follow these essential coping strategies -

1. Cleanliness first: Regularly clean your living space to reduce mold and dust accumulation.

2. Hand hygiene: Maintain good hand hygiene to prevent eye infections by refraining from touching your eyes with unwashed hands.

3. Use eye drops: Over-the-counter artificial tears provide relief from dryness and flush out allergens.

4. Stay dry: Avoid getting drenched in rain and getting splashed with dirty water in puddles to minimise exposure to allergens and infectious agents.

5. Consult your doctor: If symptoms persist, seek professional help for proper diagnosis and treatment.

With a little vigilance and proactive care, you can ensure that your eyes remain resilient during the monsoon. Welcome the rains with open arms and remember to shield your precious vision from seasonal woes.