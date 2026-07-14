I tried and tested Kimrica's latest launched vegan perfumes, and here's why I fell in love with them instantly

Tried and tested Kimrica perfumes By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → I've always believed that a good perfume should do more than just smell pleasant; it should complement my personality, uplift my mood, and leave a memorable impression without feeling overwhelming. And being a beauty and makeup editor, I love trying out different scents on my skin. Recently, I tried two vegan perfumes from Kimrica: Bella Amalfi and Figure It Out. Since I prefer cruelty-free and thoughtfully crafted beauty products, these fragrances immediately caught my attention. After wearing them for several days in different settings, from work meetings to casual outings and evening dinners, I formed a clear opinion about both. While each fragrance has its own distinct personality, they also share Kimrica's signature approach of creating sophisticated, wearable scents. Bella Amalfi Bella Amalfi instantly reminded me of a fresh Mediterranean escape. The fragrance opens with bright, refreshing notes that feel crisp and cheerful. It has a clean, citrus-inspired freshness that gradually softens into a delicate floral heart. As the scent settles, it becomes warm and comforting without losing its refreshing character. What impressed me most was how versatile it felt. I could wear it to the office during the day and still enjoy it during an evening walk or dinner. It never felt overpowering, which is something I really appreciate because strong perfumes often give me headaches. Bella Amalfi has a balanced composition that remains elegant throughout its wear. The fragrance also feels incredibly clean and sophisticated. Instead of demanding attention, it quietly enhances your presence. I received a few compliments while wearing it, and people often described it as fresh, classy, and uplifting. It projects just enough to be noticed without dominating the room. I also appreciate that it's a vegan perfume. Knowing that the product aligns with cruelty-free values makes wearing it even more satisfying. The bottle itself looks elegant and premium, making it a lovely addition to my dresser.

Figure It Out Figure It Out offers a completely different experience. While Bella Amalfi feels light and breezy, Figure It Out is bolder and deeper, giving a luxurious feel. The fragrance opens with a richer character that immediately feels modern and confident. As it developed, I noticed warm, woody, and slightly musky nuances that gave it remarkable depth. This quickly became my preferred choice for evenings and special occasions. It has a refined intensity that works beautifully during dinners, social gatherings, or date nights. Despite being stronger than Bella Amalfi, it never feels harsh or overwhelming. One thing I particularly enjoyed was its smooth evolution. Instead of fading abruptly, the fragrance gradually transformed into a warm, comforting scent that lingered pleasantly on my skin. Figure It Out feels gender-neutral in the best possible way. It isn't overly sweet or excessively woody, making it versatile enough for anyone who enjoys sophisticated fragrances with a modern edge. I found it particularly suitable when I wanted to make a confident impression without wearing something overly dramatic. Like Bella Amalfi, the fragrance's elegant packaging reflects its premium positioning. The spray mechanism distributes the perfume evenly, allowing for easy application without wasting product.

2 . Kimirica Figure it Out Perfume 50ml Gift Set Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

What do I like? One of the biggest strengths of both perfumes is their versatility. Bella Amalfi works beautifully as an everyday fragrance, while Figure It Out shines in the evening or on occasions when I want something with more character. Together, they cover almost every situation in my weekly routine. I also appreciate that both perfumes are vegan and cruelty-free, making them an excellent choice for conscious consumers. It's refreshing to see brands combining ethical practices with luxurious fragrance experiences. The scents themselves feel thoughtfully blended. Neither fragrance smells synthetic or overly sharp. Instead, they develop naturally over time, revealing different facets as the hours pass. The packaging deserves praise as well. Both bottles have a minimalist yet elegant design that looks premium without being flashy. Another positive is that both fragrances are office-friendly. Even Figure It Out, despite being richer, can be worn in professional settings if applied moderately. What could have been improved? Although I genuinely enjoyed both perfumes, there are a few areas where they could be even better. The longevity on my skin was good, but not exceptional. Bella Amalfi, in particular, required a light reapplication after several hours if I wanted to maintain the same freshness throughout the day. People who prefer all-day performance without touching up might find this slightly disappointing. The projection is also relatively moderate. While I personally enjoy subtle fragrances, those who prefer perfumes with a stronger scent trail may wish these projected a little more, especially during outdoor events. However, price might be a constraint for some people. Though both perfumes are marked in the mid-range, around ₹4,200 for a 100 ml bottle, buying a subtle scent at this price might not be everyone's cup of tea. The bottles are also available in travel-friendly sizes.

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