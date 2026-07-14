Man who lost over 60 kg shares 5 strange things he did to lose weight: ‘No diet change, no crazy workout’
Kuwar Kapur credits his 60+ kg weight loss to five sustainable habits, including protein-rich meals, post-meal walks and eating on a fixed schedule.
Losing weight isn’t always about following extreme diets or spending hours at the gym. Kuwar Kapur, who says he lost over 60 kg, shared in his Instagram post five simple habits that helped him stay consistent and achieve lasting results. According to him, it wasn’t motivation but a structured routine that made the biggest difference. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer reveals 3 surprising reasons your weight may increase during fat loss: From stress to sleep )
1. Prioritise protein at every meal
“I used to eat like a toddler, carbs on carbs on carbs. The moment I built every meal around protein, cravings dropped, hunger stabilised, and late-night kitchen raids disappeared,” Kuwar says. He suggests making protein the foundation of every meal to improve satiety and reduce unnecessary snacking.
2. Take a 10-minute walk after meals
“Sounds boring. That’s exactly why people ignore it,” he says. According to Kuwar, “A simple 10-minute walk after eating improved my digestion, controlled blood sugar, and worked better than most fat-loss supplements people waste money on.”
3. Weigh yourself every day
“Most people avoid the scale because emotions get involved. I stopped reacting to the number and started tracking the trend,” he says. “You can’t change what you refuse to measure,” Kuwar adds, explaining that focusing on long-term progress instead of day-to-day fluctuations helped him stay on track.
4. Cut liquid calories first
“I was unknowingly drinking 600+ calories daily. Thick milkshakes, sugary drinks, dozens of sweets, you name it,” he recalls. “No diet change. No crazy workout. Just switching to zero-calorie drinks and artificial sweeteners gave me my easiest fat-loss win ever.”
5. Eat on a schedule
“Eating based on mood equals overeating. Eating with structure equals results,” Kuwar says. “Once I fixed meal timing, staying in a calorie deficit stopped feeling like discipline.”
He concludes with a reminder that consistency matters more than short-lived motivation. “A little harsh truth? These habits aren’t extreme. They’re necessary. I didn’t lose 60+ kg through motivation. I followed a system.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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