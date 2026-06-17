Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer reveals 3 surprising reasons your weight may increase during fat loss: From stress to sleep

Have you ever started a weight-loss plan, seen encouraging results in the first few weeks, and then suddenly noticed the scale stop moving, or even go up? While it can feel frustrating, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doing something wrong. Fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh reveals why the scale can rise during fat loss. (Instagram/@officialsiddharthasingh)

According to fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained celebrities such as Tamannaah Bhatia, temporary weight gain during a fat-loss journey is often a normal part of the process. In an Instagram post shared on June 15, he explained that fluctuations on the scale do not necessarily indicate fat gain and are often a natural part of the body's adaptation to a weight-loss plan. (Also read: From 50°C heat to flash floods: Mental health expert explains how ‘climate anxiety’ is lingering in people’s minds )

“When you first get on a structured plan, it’s common to see quick results. But over time, the human body adapts. It’s incredibly efficient and learns to function with the changes you’re making, which is why progress may slow down or your weight may even increase temporarily,” says Siddhartha Singh.

Why does weight fluctuate A rise in body weight doesn’t always indicate fat gain. Several factors can influence what the scale shows on any given day.

“Weight fluctuations can happen for a number of reasons. For women, menstrual cycles can cause temporary water retention. High-sodium meals, such as sushi or processed foods, can make the body hold on to extra water. Stress, hydration levels, and even sleep patterns can also affect the number you see on the scale,” explains Siddhartha.

These fluctuations are often temporary and may have little to do with actual fat loss progress.