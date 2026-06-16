From 50°C heat to flash floods: Mental health expert explains how ‘climate anxiety’ is lingering in people’s minds

From record-breaking temperatures and water shortages to devastating floods and unpredictable weather patterns, climate-related events have become a regular part of the news cycle. This summer, several parts of India recorded temperatures nearing 50°C, while a United Nations-backed report warned that the coming years are likely to bring more frequent and intense climate extremes worldwide. What is climate anxiety? Mental health expert explains the growing emotional crisis. (Freepik)

While these developments are often discussed in terms of environmental damage and physical health risks, their impact on mental well-being is receiving increasing attention. (Also read: Woman reveals 5 'embarrassing' symptoms she dismissed before being diagnosed with breast cancer: 'I thought it was PMS' )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Saxena Poddar, clinically trained mental health and wellbeing expert and global head at Roundglass, explained how climate change is increasingly affecting people's emotional health, giving rise to what experts call climate anxiety.

"As a mental health professional, I find that people are increasingly expressing worries that extend beyond their personal circumstances. Some are concerned about the kind of future their children will inherit. Others describe feeling unsettled after repeatedly seeing images of floods, heat waves, or environmental disasters. Many cannot point to a single source of their anxiety, yet they describe a lingering feeling that the world around them is becoming less predictable,” says Prakriti.

What is climate anxiety? "Climate anxiety is not a psychiatric diagnosis. Nor does every concern about climate change indicate a mental health problem. In fact, some degree of concern is entirely appropriate given the realities we are witnessing," says Poddar.

However, she adds that environmental worries deserve attention when they begin affecting daily life. "When worries about climate change become persistent enough to affect sleep, concentration, mood or day-to-day functioning, they deserve attention."

According to Poddar, climate change has shifted from being an abstract concept to a lived reality. “Most people do not need scientific reports to tell them that something feels different. They experience it when stepping outdoors during a prolonged heat wave, when seasonal patterns no longer seem reliable, and when stories of environmental disruption appear on their phones almost every day.”