Can tobacco damage your spine and bone health? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the health risks, what precautions to take

Smoking is often associated with lung cancer, heart-related diseases, or respiratory issues. The chemicals you inhale when you smoke cause damage to your blood vessels and lead to plaque buildup over time. However, the damage is not just limited to these two organs. Nicotine, as well as other harmful substances in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, hampers blood flow to bones. (Picture credit: Freepik) The one thing that is not known is that smoking also negatively affects the strength of the bones as well as the spine. Also Read | Veteran actor Anupam Kher shows age is just a number with intense routine at 71: 'I don’t work out to look younger...' To understand how smoking affects the bones as well as the spine, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, director and lead consultant - orthopaedic surgery and complex trauma, robotic joint reconstruction/replacement, sports medicine and arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Mahadevapura, Bengaluru. How does smoking damage bone health? Dr Kumardev highlights that our bones are dynamic organs that have an inherent ability to heal themselves. However, the use of tobacco disrupts the normal process of repair and healing in multiple ways.

Smoking tobacco affects your bone health. (Unsplash)

For one thing, Dr Kumardev states, nicotine, as well as other harmful substances in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, hampers blood flow to bones and their supportive structures. He adds that, since blood flow is crucial for delivering oxygen and nutrients required for healing after an injury or surgery, this hampers bone health. Moreover, bones represent living tissues that constantly undergo self-repair and renewal, and delayed fracture healing is one of the most prevalent issues associated with smoking habits, the orthopaedic surgeon notes. For instance, he highlights that, in many smokers, bone fractures are much harder and slower to unionise; in some cases, they do not heal at all – such a medical problem is referred to as non-union. “In my professional practice, I always emphasise to my patients that no matter how efficient the surgical operation or medical devices used in the process can be, they will never be able to help with poor healing,” he adds. The effects on the spine The harmful effects are not limited to bones; smoking also impacts the spine. Dr Kumardev says, “Tobacco has a huge effect on the spine, too. The discs between our spinal bones act as a cushion and help in shock absorption. The deterioration of these discs occurs sooner in smokers due to poor nutrition and hydration.” How does this impact your daily life? Dr Kumardev notes that this could lead to back pain, disc prolapse, and other complications due to nerve pressure. “It is shocking for many young people to find out that tobacco use could be responsible for their lower back pain,” he adds.

If you smoke, you may have signs of back pain, disc prolapse, and other complications due to nerve pressure. (Kindel Media)