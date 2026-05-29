Veteran actor Anupam Kher shows age is just a number with intense routine at 71: 'I don’t work out to look younger...'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is proving that the 'golden years' can be the strongest ones yet. On May 29, the 71-year-old shared an ‘inspiring’ workout video on Instagram, sparking a conversation about the importance of fitness for seniors. In the video, he is seen performing lat pulldowns with focused intensity. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned Veteran actor Anupam Kher is proving that growth has no expiration date. (Instagram/ Anupam Kher)

'Growth has no age limit’ The actor demonstrated impeccable form, engaging his back muscles with controlled, deliberate movements. Accompanying the video was a poignant caption: "At 71, I don’t work out to look younger. I work out to feel alive, stay curious, and remind myself every day that growth has no age limit."

The post drew immediate praise from fans and peers alike. One Instagram user joked, "Salman Khan is getting a competitor very soon," while others hailed Anupam Kher as a 'true inspiration' for those entering their seventh decade.

The exercise featured in Anupam’s video is the lat pulldown, a staple in resistance training. For seniors, this specific movement is highly beneficial, as it targets the large back muscles, helping counteract the 'stoop' often associated with ageing.