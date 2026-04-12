Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

From kettlebell flows to gymnastic ring work, Anita isn’t just showing up at the gym, she’s performing with a level of coordination and explosive power that could humble people half her age. The videos on Anita's Instagram page reveal a sophisticated, multi-modal approach to fitness that touches on every pillar of health: strength, stability, and cardiovascular endurance.

Veteran actor Anita Raj, at 63, continues to redefine what fitness looks like in one's sixties. Her recent workout montages are less about 'maintenance' and more about absolute mastery over her body. Also read | Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer

Anita's workout includes farmer’s walk, a foundational movement where she carries heavy kettlebells across the gym floor. This isn't just a walk — it's a high-level test of grip strength, core stability, and postural integrity. She follows this with explosive kettlebell rows from a plank position, requiring immense core tension to prevent her hips from rotating.

Her fitness journey proves that the 'biological clock' is more of a suggestion than a rule. Anita's workout videos area powerful reminder that with the right progression and a high-intensity mindset, your 60s can be your strongest decade yet. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

In one of the gym videos, the veteran actor is seen with dumbbells, doing presses, combining a lower-body drive with a powerful overhead reach, pulldowns, seated rows and weighted abdominal exercises using yoga blocks and weighted plates to challenge her midsection through both static holds and dynamic crunches.

Perhaps most impressive is her work on the gymnastic rings – performing assisted pull-ups and L-sit holds on an unstable surface like rings requires a level of shoulder stability and focus that most gym-goers never achieve.

The science of ageing and strength While Anita Raj makes it look 'fun', the underlying health benefits of her routine are profound. Organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have long emphasised that strength training is not optional for women as they age — it is a medical necessity. Also read | Weight loss coach suggests 4 strength training exercises for women to target back rolls, flabby arms and belly fat

After age 30, women begin to lose as much as 3 to 5 percent of their muscle mass per decade — a condition known as sarcopenia. Post-menopause, the drop in estrogen also leads to a rapid decline in bone density.

The fix? Resistance training, like Anita’s kettlebell and dumbbell work, creates mechanical loading on the bones, which signals the body to increase bone density, significantly reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis. The WHO guidelines recommend at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week for adults over 65.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.