Jyotika's ‘insane’ high-intensity workout routine at 47 leaves fans speechless: 'Real inspiration'
Jyotika's latest Instagram video showcases her dedication to fitness, featuring a mix of strength training, core conditioning, and balance exercises.
Jyotika is proving that age is truly just a number. The 47-year-old actor shared a high-octane workout video on Instagram on April 5 and wrote, "Strength, core and balance." Her workout video has left fans and fitness enthusiasts in awe of her physical prowess. Also read | 69-year-old Anil Kapoor's intense upper body workout routine in new video can put any youngster to shame. Watch
Inside Jyotika's rigorous workout
The video showcases Jyotika’s dedication to a holistic fitness regimen. Far from a simple gym session, her fitness routine is a demanding blend of strength training, intense core conditioning, and gravity-defying balance exercises.
The Instagram video captures the actor tackling a wide range of movements. Here's a breakdown of Jyotika's workout:
⦿ Functional strength: From heavy goblet squats and kettlebell presses to explosive medicine ball slams, Jyotika demonstrates impressive power.
⦿ Advanced calisthenics: The actor doesn't shy away from bodyweight challenges, performing hanging leg raises and weighted pull-ups with remarkable control.
⦿ Core of steel: Her core stability is on full display during advanced floor exercises and seated leg tucks on a gym bench.
⦿ The ultimate balance test: Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment comes at the end of the video, where Jyotika is seen standing atop a circular yoga wheel, maintaining perfect stillness in a prayer pose — a feat that requires immense focus and core engagement.
Fans applaud Jyotika for training like a pro
Throughout the video, Jyotika – who shares two children with husband-actor Suriya – is seen utilising a variety of gym equipment, including the Smith machine, leg press, and battle ropes. Her form remains consistent, highlighting her disciplined approach to her fitness journey.
The video is gaining traction, with fans praising Jyotika as a 'fitness icon' and an inspiration to women of all ages. Others are saying the actor's workout is a powerful reminder that with consistency and the right mindset, peak physical health is achievable at any stage of life.
"Real inspiration, no noise," a person commented. Another wrote, "I have seen so many gym videos, but your gym video is so motivational and excellent." A comment also read, "Woah insane!!" Another Instagram user agreed, writing, "Actually insane."
As Jyotika continues to redefine ageing in the spotlight, her latest gym video serves as a compelling call to action for anyone looking to push their limits and embrace a healthier, stronger version of themselves. Click here to know all about targeted strength-training exercises that focus on stubborn areas where weight loss can be challenging.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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