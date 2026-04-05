Jyotika's ‘insane’ high-intensity workout routine at 47 leaves fans speechless: 'Real inspiration'

⦿ The ultimate balance test: Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment comes at the end of the video, where Jyotika is seen standing atop a circular yoga wheel, maintaining perfect stillness in a prayer pose — a feat that requires immense focus and core engagement.

⦿ Core of steel: Her core stability is on full display during advanced floor exercises and seated leg tucks on a gym bench.

The video showcases Jyotika ’s dedication to a holistic fitness regimen. Far from a simple gym session, her fitness routine is a demanding blend of strength training, intense core conditioning, and gravity-defying balance exercises.

Jyotika is proving that age is truly just a number. The 47-year-old actor shared a high-octane workout video on Instagram on April 5 and wrote, "Strength, core and balance." Her workout video has left fans and fitness enthusiasts in awe of her physical prowess. Also read | 69-year-old Anil Kapoor's intense upper body workout routine in new video can put any youngster to shame. Watch

Fans applaud Jyotika for training like a pro Throughout the video, Jyotika – who shares two children with husband-actor Suriya – is seen utilising a variety of gym equipment, including the Smith machine, leg press, and battle ropes. Her form remains consistent, highlighting her disciplined approach to her fitness journey.

The video is gaining traction, with fans praising Jyotika as a 'fitness icon' and an inspiration to women of all ages. Others are saying the actor's workout is a powerful reminder that with consistency and the right mindset, peak physical health is achievable at any stage of life.

"Real inspiration, no noise," a person commented. Another wrote, "I have seen so many gym videos, but your gym video is so motivational and excellent." A comment also read, "Woah insane!!" Another Instagram user agreed, writing, "Actually insane."

As Jyotika continues to redefine ageing in the spotlight, her latest gym video serves as a compelling call to action for anyone looking to push their limits and embrace a healthier, stronger version of themselves. Click here to know all about targeted strength-training exercises that focus on stubborn areas where weight loss can be challenging.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.