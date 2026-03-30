62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'
Jacqueline Hooton's six pillars for healthy ageing focus on mobility, mental well-being, nutrition – know importance of exercise, especially strength training.
While the beauty industry often focuses on anti-ageing creams and cosmetic fixes, 62-year-old grandmother and fitness coach Jacqueline Hooton is shifting the conversation toward functional longevity. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'
In a May 16, 2025, Instagram post, she reminded her followers that while exercise isn't a literal time machine, it is the most effective tool for extending 'health span' — the years we live in good health. Jacqueline’s philosophy centres on a holistic formula designed to help people 'live longer, better'.
She wrote in her caption, "Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are. But it can stop you (from) feeling older than you are! The key to healthier ageing includes... this formula supports both health span and lifespan, so that you live longer better."
Here is a breakdown of her six secrets and the science that explains why they are essential for healthy ageing:
1. Strength training
Jacqueline mentioned lifting weights to maintain physical independence. As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass (sarcopenia). According to the Mayo Clinic, strength training increases bone density and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. It also keeps the metabolism active, helping to manage weight more effectively in later years.
2. Cardiovascular exercise
Whether it’s walking, swimming, or cycling, keeping the heart rate up is a pillar of Jacqueline’s routine. In a 2024 ‘factsheet’, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that regular aerobic activity significantly reduces the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Consistent cardio ensures that the circulatory system efficiently delivers oxygen to tissues, which can give the skin a healthier, more youthful glow.
3. Balance work
Often overlooked in younger years, balance becomes critical as we move into our 60s. Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults. A 2025 Healthline report shares that balance exercises strengthen the core and stabilising muscles, which improves coordination. This proactive approach helps prevent the fractures that often lead to a decline in mobility.
4. Stretching and mobility
Jacqueline advocates for keeping the body limber to avoid the stiffness often associated with ageing. Mobility isn't just about flexibility; it’s about the joint's ability to move through its full range of motion. A January 2026 Hindustan Times report highlights that mobility work prevents chronic joint pain and improves posture, helping individuals maintain an upright, energetic silhouette rather than a 'hunched' appearance.
5. Stress management
Wellness isn't just physical; Jacqueline underscores the importance of mental health. Chronic stress releases cortisol, which can accelerate the ageing process at a cellular level. The Mayo Clinic notes that long-term stress is linked to heart disease and a weakened immune system. Practices like meditation or deep breathing help preserve cognitive function and skin elasticity.
6. A nutrient-dense diet
The final piece of Jacqueline’s formula is fuelling the body with high-quality nutrients. A 2023 Healthline report shares that a diet rich in antioxidants, lean proteins, and healthy fats fights oxidative stress — the process that damages cells and leads to visible ageing. The WHO recommends a nutrient-dense diet to prevent non-communicable diseases, ensuring the body has the 'building blocks' it needs to repair itself.
Jacqueline’s approach proves that 'looking younger' is often a byproduct of 'feeling stronger'. By focusing on these six pillars, she argues that anyone can improve their quality of life, regardless of the number on their birth certificate.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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