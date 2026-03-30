62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

While the beauty industry often focuses on anti-ageing creams and cosmetic fixes, 62-year-old grandmother and fitness coach Jacqueline Hooton is shifting the conversation toward functional longevity. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily' Jacqueline Hooton promotes mobility to combat aging stiffness. (Instagram/ Jacqueline Hooton)

In a May 16, 2025, Instagram post, she reminded her followers that while exercise isn't a literal time machine, it is the most effective tool for extending 'health span' — the years we live in good health. Jacqueline’s philosophy centres on a holistic formula designed to help people 'live longer, better'.

She wrote in her caption, "Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are. But it can stop you (from) feeling older than you are! The key to healthier ageing includes... this formula supports both health span and lifespan, so that you live longer better."

Here is a breakdown of her six secrets and the science that explains why they are essential for healthy ageing: