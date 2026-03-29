Longevity doctor shares 7-point exercise cheat sheet to beat sedentary lifestyle: Count steps, build strength, and more
Sitting at a desk every day is making exercising right increasingly important in our daily life. Dr Thomas Paloschi shares seven hacks to help get started.
Exercising is a non-negotiable part of a healthy lifestyle. But with the lives of the urban middle class becoming both busier and increasingly sedentary, working out is often compromised.
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To help us do the bare minimum, Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventive age management and functional medicine, took to Instagram on March 1 and shared a seven-point cheatsheet to keep in mind and incorporate in our regular lives.
1. Count the steps
Walking is one of the easiest forms of exercise that has tremendous health benefits. An average human should walk at least 7000 steps every day, according to Dr Paloschi, who personally tries to walk 10000 every day so that he can still reach 7000 on days he is not feeling very active.
In his own words, “Make sure you walk at least 7000 steps a day. This is the minimum effective dose to decrease all-cause mortality. I like to aim for 10,000 steps so that on days that I am not that active, I get to 7000. But 7000 is very realistic, and it actually moves outcomes.”
2. Sit less
“Sitting is actually the new smoking,” announced Dr Paloschi, noting that it was important to break up long sitting periods. He suggested walking 10 minutes for every 50 minutes that one spends sitting, and being aware of one’s sedentary lifestyle.
3. Build strength
Strength training is a crucial part of regular workouts. As Dr Paloschi explained, it helps strengthen muscles and bone structure that helps support the body. It also helps secrete myokines, cytokines, and other beneficial hormones.
He suggested lifting weights two to three times a week, noting that “when we are contracting these muscles with heavy weights, many things are happening in that muscle.”
4. Zone 2 training
Performing low-intensity, steady-state aerobic exercises is known as zone 2 training. As per the physician, “This is essentially the best cardio workout that you can do to maximise oxygen capacity.”
Dr Paloschi shared that zone 2 training improves mitochondrial function and helps the creation of new mitochondria, which further strengthens the cardio training.
5. Zone 4-5 VO2 max training
“This is high-intensity exercise using cardio workouts. So running as fast as you can, cycling as strongly as you can for small intervals,” shared Dr Paloschi. “I usually do two minutes all out, two minutes break, two minutes all out, times four.”
6. Support balance and mobility
As one ages, it becomes increasingly important to train the ankles, hips, spine, and other joints and the muscles around them to support stability.
“This will help with fall prevention, which is an incredible longevity tool,” noted Dr Paloschi. He suggested training for balance and mobility for at least 15 to 20 minutes every two days, incorporating it within cardio or strength training.
7. Play a fun sport
Playing a sport that an individual enjoys is the best way to be engaged in physical activity. Dr Paloschi suggested picking something that one can keep playing, and gain all the benefits of movement and exercise from it.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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