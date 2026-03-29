Longevity doctor shares 7-point exercise cheat sheet to beat sedentary lifestyle: Count steps, build strength, and more

To help us do the bare minimum, Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventive age management and functional medicine, took to Instagram on March 1 and shared a seven-point cheatsheet to keep in mind and incorporate in our regular lives.

Also Read | Hyderabad neurologist reveals fruits are not optional snacks but essential medicine, shares how much to eat every day

Exercising is a non-negotiable part of a healthy lifestyle. But with the lives of the urban middle class becoming both busier and increasingly sedentary, working out is often compromised.

1. Count the steps Walking is one of the easiest forms of exercise that has tremendous health benefits. An average human should walk at least 7000 steps every day, according to Dr Paloschi, who personally tries to walk 10000 every day so that he can still reach 7000 on days he is not feeling very active.

In his own words, “Make sure you walk at least 7000 steps a day. This is the minimum effective dose to decrease all-cause mortality. I like to aim for 10,000 steps so that on days that I am not that active, I get to 7000. But 7000 is very realistic, and it actually moves outcomes.”

2. Sit less “Sitting is actually the new smoking,” announced Dr Paloschi, noting that it was important to break up long sitting periods. He suggested walking 10 minutes for every 50 minutes that one spends sitting, and being aware of one’s sedentary lifestyle.

3. Build strength Strength training is a crucial part of regular workouts. As Dr Paloschi explained, it helps strengthen muscles and bone structure that helps support the body. It also helps secrete myokines, cytokines, and other beneficial hormones.

He suggested lifting weights two to three times a week, noting that “when we are contracting these muscles with heavy weights, many things are happening in that muscle.”

4. Zone 2 training Performing low-intensity, steady-state aerobic exercises is known as zone 2 training. As per the physician, “This is essentially the best cardio workout that you can do to maximise oxygen capacity.”

Dr Paloschi shared that zone 2 training improves mitochondrial function and helps the creation of new mitochondria, which further strengthens the cardio training.

5. Zone 4-5 VO2 max training “This is high-intensity exercise using cardio workouts. So running as fast as you can, cycling as strongly as you can for small intervals,” shared Dr Paloschi. “I usually do two minutes all out, two minutes break, two minutes all out, times four.”

6. Support balance and mobility As one ages, it becomes increasingly important to train the ankles, hips, spine, and other joints and the muscles around them to support stability.

“This will help with fall prevention, which is an incredible longevity tool,” noted Dr Paloschi. He suggested training for balance and mobility for at least 15 to 20 minutes every two days, incorporating it within cardio or strength training.

7. Play a fun sport Playing a sport that an individual enjoys is the best way to be engaged in physical activity. Dr Paloschi suggested picking something that one can keep playing, and gain all the benefits of movement and exercise from it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.