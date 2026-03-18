Fitness coach recommends walking after heavy meals, shares key benefits for digestion and overall health
Ensure you walk after every meal, that way your blood sugar stays stable, along with improved weight management.
After eating a heavy meal, do you feel bloated and sleepy, food coma setting in? Often, the urge is to doze off. This may bring short-term joy. After all, there is nothing like a good nap when you are already feeling drowsy. But over time, this can put you at risk of weight gain and other health issues. Addressing this, fitness coach Bobby revealed in an Instagram post on March 17 why you should go for a walk after eating.
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He shared his observation, “Most people, once they are done eating, they just sit there, and they wonder why they have high blood sugar or why they have high blood pressure.” This suggests how people's common complaints are easily mitigated with the help of daily walks.
Benefits of walking
“Walking after you eat lets your muscles use that sugar for energy instead of sitting in your blood and spiking your blood sugar. Now, over time, what this is going to do is lower your blood pressure. It is going to help your digestion,” he added.
So a simple post-meal walk helps your body to digest meals easily and also effectively ensures the movement from walking turns the glucose into fuel for energy, instead of storing for fat. It is better to walk for a while instead of sitting or lying down immediately after eating.
Other than physical benefits, you are also expected to gain benefits for your mental health. He added, “When you are stressed and feeling anxious, a short walk helps with that.”
How many times to walk in a day?
Bobby recommended two or three walks a day. And after meals, just for 10 to 15 minutes. This way, your body responds much better. He outlined major benefits like improved energy, less stress, and better health. Walking is not extreme, as he pointed out, nor is it complicated. It is easy, and anyone can do it. But despite being a relatively low-effort activity, it offers great benefits.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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