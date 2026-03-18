Fitness coach recommends walking after heavy meals, shares key benefits for digestion and overall health

He shared his observation, “Most people, once they are done eating, they just sit there, and they wonder why they have high blood sugar or why they have high blood pressure.” This suggests how people's common complaints are easily mitigated with the help of daily walks.

After eating a heavy meal, do you feel bloated and sleepy, food coma setting in? Often, the urge is to doze off. This may bring short-term joy. After all, there is nothing like a good nap when you are already feeling drowsy. But over time, this can put you at risk of weight gain and other health issues. Addressing this, fitness coach Bobby revealed in an Instagram post on March 17 why you should go for a walk after eating. ALSO READ: Fitness coach shares what to eat in a day to keep your body in fat-burning mode: ‘For breakfast start with…’

Benefits of walking “Walking after you eat lets your muscles use that sugar for energy instead of sitting in your blood and spiking your blood sugar. Now, over time, what this is going to do is lower your blood pressure. It is going to help your digestion,” he added.

So a simple post-meal walk helps your body to digest meals easily and also effectively ensures the movement from walking turns the glucose into fuel for energy, instead of storing for fat. It is better to walk for a while instead of sitting or lying down immediately after eating.



Other than physical benefits, you are also expected to gain benefits for your mental health. He added, “When you are stressed and feeling anxious, a short walk helps with that.”

How many times to walk in a day? Bobby recommended two or three walks a day. And after meals, just for 10 to 15 minutes. This way, your body responds much better. He outlined major benefits like improved energy, less stress, and better health. Walking is not extreme, as he pointed out, nor is it complicated. It is easy, and anyone can do it. But despite being a relatively low-effort activity, it offers great benefits.



Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.