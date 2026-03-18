Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares health benefits of ashwagandha, reveals if it causes liver injury
Ashwagandha is popularly known as a herbal remedy, but it also has serious side effects, shares Dr Shubham Vatsya.
With the growing attention given to traditional, herbal medicines in recent years, ashwagandha has been popularised in the market as a supplement that provides multiple health benefits. However, there has been a growing concern about the herbal remedy harming the liver over time.
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To help us understand the true nature of the substance, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, took to Instagram on March 17 and explained both the benefits and possible side effects.
Health benefits of ashwagandha
The scientific name of ashwagandha is Withania somnifera. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it is an evergreen shrub that is found in India, Africa, and parts of western Asia.
Ashwagandha is scientifically proven to have multiple health benefits, shared Dr Vatsya. The herb has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-diabetic properties.
They are also seen to be neuroprotective and help induce sleep. A related benefit is lowering cortisol levels in the blood, which helps lower stress. In men, ashwagandha is known to improve testosterone levels.
Potential risks of taking ashwagandha
Multiple studies have shown that Ashwagandha poses a number of health risks, which include causing liver disorder, cautioned Dr Vatsya. It is also not safe for people with thyroid disorders and pregnant women.
Explaining the reason why ashwagandha poses a health risk, Dr Vatsya stated, “The issue is that when the ashwagandha shrub grows, its roots absorb heavy metals such as lead and nickel from the soil.”
Sometimes, the heavy metals stay in the plant parts even after they are purified and turned into supplements. This can then cause multiple organ damage.
How should one take ashwagandha?
According to Dr Vatsya, an individual needs to keep two things in mind while considering taking ashwagandha supplements.
Ashwagandha is only safe for consumption when:
- It has been well purified and prepared
- A doctor is advising the right dosage
As per the Cleveland Clinic website, ashwagandha is commercially available for consumption in the following forms:
- Capsules
- Gummies
- Liquid drops
- Powders that can be mixed into drinks
Short-term side-effects of ashwagandha consumption include drowsiness and gastrointestinal troubles, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and nausea.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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