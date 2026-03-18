Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares health benefits of ashwagandha, reveals if it causes liver injury

To help us understand the true nature of the substance, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, took to Instagram on March 17 and explained both the benefits and possible side effects.

Also Read | Did you know how to increase fat loss after strength training? Longevity doctor reveals 1 simple movement

With the growing attention given to traditional, herbal medicines in recent years, ashwagandha has been popularised in the market as a supplement that provides multiple health benefits. However, there has been a growing concern about the herbal remedy harming the liver over time.

Health benefits of ashwagandha The scientific name of ashwagandha is Withania somnifera. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it is an evergreen shrub that is found in India, Africa, and parts of western Asia.

Ashwagandha is scientifically proven to have multiple health benefits, shared Dr Vatsya. The herb has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-diabetic properties.

They are also seen to be neuroprotective and help induce sleep. A related benefit is lowering cortisol levels in the blood, which helps lower stress. In men, ashwagandha is known to improve testosterone levels.

Potential risks of taking ashwagandha Multiple studies have shown that Ashwagandha poses a number of health risks, which include causing liver disorder, cautioned Dr Vatsya. It is also not safe for people with thyroid disorders and pregnant women.

Explaining the reason why ashwagandha poses a health risk, Dr Vatsya stated, “The issue is that when the ashwagandha shrub grows, its roots absorb heavy metals such as lead and nickel from the soil.”

Sometimes, the heavy metals stay in the plant parts even after they are purified and turned into supplements. This can then cause multiple organ damage.

How should one take ashwagandha? According to Dr Vatsya, an individual needs to keep two things in mind while considering taking ashwagandha supplements.

Ashwagandha is only safe for consumption when:

It has been well purified and prepared

A doctor is advising the right dosage As per the Cleveland Clinic website, ashwagandha is commercially available for consumption in the following forms:

Capsules

Gummies

Liquid drops

Powders that can be mixed into drinks Short-term side-effects of ashwagandha consumption include drowsiness and gastrointestinal troubles, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and nausea.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.