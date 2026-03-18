Tip of the day: Eat this antioxidant rich food to lower your blood pressure and improve heart health
Add this special fruit to your diet which offers great benefits, especially for hypertension patients.
High blood pressure is the precursor to several concerning health issues, bordering on life-threatening emergencies. The American Heart Association states that if high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is not controlled, then one is at risk of: heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, kidney failure, vision loss, sexual dysfunction, heart disease and atherosclerosis.
ALSO READ: Study reveals tea with dark chocolate naturally lowers high blood pressure like medicine
Why is high blood pressure harmful?
Extension damage occurs when blood pressure is high for a long time, as the blood vessel walls take the brunt of it, developing tiny tears.
The American Heart Foundation further explained that, to repair these areas, the body sends special cells. Over time, substances like cholesterol and fats also begin to build up at these damaged sites, resulting in plaque. This causes the arteries to become narrower, leading to strokes and heart attacks.
Diet and special foods
Managing high blood pressure becomes non-negotiable. British Heart Foundation spotlighted the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). This diet is heart-healthy and designed to provide all the critical nutrients necessary to alleviate the risk hypertension poses. It typically includes fruits and veggies, whole grains, and fat-free/low-fat dairy products, while limiting high saturated fat foods and sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets.
One fruit that is frequently mentioned in studies time and again is blueberries. A 2014 study found that daily blueberry consumption may reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness, especially in postmenopausal women who have a high risk of developing hypertension because of estrogen drop.
Similarly, a 2019 study revealed that if one eats 200 grams of blueberries, about one cup daily, it improves blood vessel function. It also lowers the systolic blood pressure, which is the top number in a blood pressure reading. Blueberry is nutritionally-dense, containing antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and fibre.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.