Fitness coach shares what to eat in a day to keep your body in fat-burning mode: ‘For breakfast start with…’

To lose fat, there's a lot of health advice out there, some asking you to resort to extreme portion control with intermittent fasting, to opinions about cutting out entire food groups. But this is not the balanced way forward, as the actual goal of fat loss is not deprivation. To reach fat-burning mode, you don't have to starve yourself. ALSO READ: Fitness trainer reveals 5 things that made her weight loss journey easier: Walk a lot, fix sleep and more Addressing this common doubt about how to burn fat through diet, fitness coach Bobby revealed what you should eat from breakfast to dinner in a February 3 Instagram post. He explained that you need to structure your meals in a way that makes your metabolism work in your favour. If you eat far too little in the hope of burning more calories, your metabolic health is likely to be affected.

He detailed how the three major meals of your day, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, should look so that your body can enter fat-burning mode.

1. Breakfast Breakfast is usually carb- or grain-heavy, whether it is cornflakes or toast, but the coach reminded to begin with protein. He suggested, “For breakfast, let's start with protein first, whether it be some yoghurt, some berries, or simply keep it at eggs and oatmeal.”

The benefits are many: it will not only keep you full, limiting cravings, but also balance blood sugar. Those who prioritise protein at breakfast will see better appetite control throughout the day.

2. Lunch Next for lunch, balancing is important. You don't have to eliminate carbs here. Bobby revealed grilled chicken with rice and veggies. He asked not skip carbs as you require the energy to keep your body in the fat-burning mode.

3. Dinner Dinner is light as it focuses on high protein and veggies for fibre. The coach also recommended pairing healthy fats like olive oil or avocado. And for snacks, one can get a protein shake or light snack, some fruit, and cottage cheese.



The rule here, according to the coach, is to stay consistent. Extreme diets lack balance and are not sustainable for the long term.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.