Psychiatrist with 22 years of experience shares ‘best things’ to do every morning for your mental health

“And then go outside, unless it's super cold, and get some sunlight. Go for a short walk just to increase your metabolism . Have a big glass of water. Put half a lemon in it. It helps to detoxify your body,” he adds, highlighting how simple actions like sunlight, hydration, and light movement can energise both mind and body.

“Today is going to be a great day. Get your mindset going,” Dr Amen says. He emphasises the importance of combining mental preparation with physical habits to kickstart the day.

Mornings set the tone for the rest of the day, and small habits can make a big difference to your mental well-being. From mindful routines to simple self-care practices, the way you start your day can influence your mood, focus, and stress levels. Dr Daniel Gregory Amen, a psychiatrist with 22 years of experience, shares in his 22 February Instagram post the best things you can do every morning to nurture your mental health and set yourself up for a positive, balanced day. (Also read: Psychotherapist shares how Gen Z employees are using ‘breakup’ and ‘burnout’ leaves to prioritise mental health at work )

What Dr Amen recommends for nutrition and brain health Nutrition also plays a key role in Dr Amen’s morning routine. “I start virtually every day with protein and healthy fat. For me, I like three eggs, and then I'll make a protein shake a little bit later in the morning. I'm a fan of intermittent fasting, so giving yourself 12, 14, 16 hours between meals, so a later breakfast would be okay,” he explains.

Finally, Dr Amen suggests keeping your brain health in mind throughout the day. “Always ask yourself this question: Is this good for my brain or bad for it?”

By following these habits, mindset, sunlight, movement, hydration, nutritious food, and intentional choices, you can start your day with energy and mental clarity, setting yourself up for a healthier, happier day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.