AIIMS neurologist warns 'stop scrolling your phone first thing in morning’; shares how it can affect your mental health

In today’s hyper-connected world, many of us start our mornings by scrolling through our phones or catching up on notifications, and end our nights glued to screens. While it may feel like a harmless habit or even a source of entertainment, it can silently sabotage your productivity, mental health, and sleep cycle. Dr Sehrawat highlights mental health risks of constant screen exposure. (Unsplash)

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a neurologist and general physician, AIIMS Delhi, shares in her December 2 Instagram post the science behind this habit and shares simple ways to break the cycle. (Also read: Mini Mathur shares the ‘most important health hack’ for real weight loss and it’s not dieting )

How morning screen time affects your day

“I wish everybody knew this. When you wake up in the morning and immediately start looking at screens or your mobile, you’re absorbing so many random things. This affects your daily planning, your work efficiency throughout the day, and your daily cycle, what you need to do, what’s on your to-do list, it simply won’t happen. Your efficiency drops,” says Dr Priyanka.

She explains the ripple effect of constant screen exposure: “By evening, what happens? Anxiety sets in. You get headaches. You suffer from sleep deprivation. And then, your night screen time still happens.”

How to break the cycle of excessive screen use

According to Dr Sehrawat, this habit isn’t just a matter of productivity, it affects your overall well-being. “All this time, anxiety is building up, headaches are coming, yet you’re still looking at screens and calling it entertainment. Entertainment at the cost of what? Your health?”

Her advice is simple but powerful, “Let’s not do it. Let’s break this cycle starting today, morning screen time, and evening or night screen time.”

Dr Sehrawat recommends creating a structured routine where mornings start screen-free, using daylight and movement to set the tone for the day. Limiting night screen exposure, especially before bed, can improve sleep quality and reduce stress, she adds.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.