AIIMS Delhi neurologist warns ‘clean your air purifiers’; shares tips to protect your lungs amid rising air pollution

With the winter season settling in, Delhi and Gurgaon are once again witnessing a surge in air pollution, with AQI levels frequently climbing into the “very unhealthy” range. Smoggy mornings, thick haze, and rising cases of respiratory issues have made it difficult for residents to breathe easy. Many people are turning to air purifiers at home and masks while stepping outside, but not everyone is aware of the correct precautions to take. (Also read: Longevity doctor warns ‘sleeping less than 6 hours raises heart attack risk by 200%’; shares 5 habits for heart health ) Dr Sehrawat shares tips for staying healthy amid rising air pollution. (Google Gemini)

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a neurologist and general physician, AIIMS Delhi, shares key advice in her November 28 Instagram post for residents relying on air purifiers and masks during this high-pollution season.

How often should you change your air purifier filter

“This video is for people in Delhi and Gurgaon. If you are using air purifiers at home, many people do, but you need to pay attention. Our lungs filter pollutants like PM 2.5, and the filter in the purifier gets blocked. So it’s necessary to change the air purifier filter once every 2–3 weeks,” Dr Sehrawat said.

She added, “If pollution levels are very high, say above 500 AQI, you might even need to change it every 10 days. Also, if you’re going outside frequently, make sure to wear an N95 mask. Cloth masks or the regular blue surgical masks will not protect you from pollutants.”

What other precautions can help protect your health

Alongside air purification, Dr Sehrawat stressed the importance of staying hydrated and maintaining a nutritious diet. “Cases of flu are also increasing, so drink enough water, eat vitamin C-rich foods, and maintain a high-protein diet. Take care of yourself,” she advised.

Following these simple yet vital precautions can help residents navigate the worsening air quality while protecting their respiratory and overall health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.