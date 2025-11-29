Longevity doctor warns ‘sleeping less than 6 hours raises heart attack risk by 200%’; shares 5 habits for heart health

From hectic workdays to late-night dinners, most of us ignore the subtle signs our body gives. Heart attacks often begin silently, and small lifestyle tweaks can make a huge difference. Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity, shares in his November 27 Instagram post 5 simple habits to help prevent a heart attack and keep your heart healthy. (Also read: Chennai health coach shares 4 simple weight loss tips to drop kilos before New Year: ‘Cut down on fat, not carbs’ ) Dr Eliopoulos shares key steps to improve heart health and reduce attack risks. (Freepik)

“Most people overlook the habits that actually prevent heart attacks, because they seem too small to matter. The truth is: heart disease doesn’t just happen overnight. It builds slowly, through daily choices. And that means it can also be prevented the same way,"

If you want real protection, start with the basics. The little things, done consistently, are what keep your heart strong for decades,” Dr Vassily wrote in the caption.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

1. Walk after every meal

Even a 10-minute walk after meals can work wonders. According to Dr Eliopoulos, this small step helps:

Lower blood sugar spikes

Decrease post-meal inflammation

Support better insulin function

He emphasises: “A small walk after eating may seem minor, but it delivers a big cardiovascular payoff.”

2. Prioritise omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids are key to heart health. Dr Eliopoulos explains they help:

Lower triglycerides

Reduce arterial stiffness

Decrease vascular inflammation

He recommends eating wild salmon twice a week or taking a clinical-grade omega-3 supplement.

3. Sleep like your life depends on it

Poor sleep can drastically increase heart attack risk. Sleeping less than six hours a night may raise your risk by up to 200%. “High cortisol and inflammation from insufficient sleep can damage your blood vessels,” says Dr Eliopoulos. Aim for eight hours of quality sleep each night in a dark, cool room, and stick to a consistent schedule.

4. Ditch plastics

Plastics, especially when heated, release phthalates that can harm your heart. Dr Eliopoulos warns they:

Disrupt hormones

Increase inflammation

Contribute to arterial hardening

He advises using glass containers, filtering your water, and never microwaving food in plastic.

5. Track the right labs

Don’t rely solely on LDL cholesterol to gauge your heart risk. Dr Eliopoulos recommends asking your doctor to check:

ApoB

Lipoprotein(a)

hs-CRP

Homocysteine

“These tests uncover your true cardiovascular risk years before any symptoms appear,” he notes.

By incorporating these five habits, Dr Eliopoulos says you can take meaningful steps toward protecting your heart and your longevity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.