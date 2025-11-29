Chennai health coach shares 4 simple weight loss tips to drop kilos before New Year: ‘Cut down on fat, not carbs’

From holiday dinners to last-minute deadlines, this time of year makes healthy eating feel almost impossible. And before we know it, the New Year arrives with the pressure to “start over.” But what if you could make progress now, without drastic dieting? Vivek Thiruvengadam, certified health coach and founder of QubitFit based in Chennai, shares in his November 26 Instagram post 4 simple and sustainable tips to lose weight before New Year’s. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon decodes Virat Kohli’s diet; reveals plant-based meals and ‘no oil, no spice’ rule he follows daily ) Achieve weight loss goals before the New Year with these sustainable tips from a health coach. (Freepik)

1. Cut down on fat, not carbs

Sharing his own experience, Vivek explained, “A lot of people think they need to cut carbs. But actually, you should start by cutting fat. That means reducing the overall fat in your meals because fat is extremely calorie-dense. At night, especially, make sure your food is almost oil-free.”

He added, “For example, in my case, I switched to using an oil spray when preparing an omelette. I started using boiled or steamed vegetables. Even if you want to use potatoes as your carb source, steam them, don’t fry anything. Steamed veggies work great.”

2. Reduce liquid calories

According to him, drinks often contribute more calories than we realise. “For me, that meant giving up my evening milky coffee and replacing it with black coffee. This small swap reduces a lot of unnecessary calories,” he said.

3. Walk after every meal

Something as simple as a post-meal stroll can make a big difference. Vivek shared, “Start walking, start small. After breakfast, lunch, or dinner, walk for ten minutes. Just this simple habit will increase your daily steps and help boost your overall energy expenditure.”

4. Keep your breakfast consistent

He also recommends sticking to a familiar morning meal. “Keep your breakfast the same every day. Repeat the same breakfast and make sure it’s high in protein and high in fibre. This keeps you full and reduces cravings, which naturally cuts your calorie intake.”

Vivek wrapped up by saying, “This is the framework I follow. If you want me to share it with you in detail, just comment and let me know.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.