Festive diet tips: Dietitian shares 3 ways to balance festive diet with healthy eating

Ganesh Chaturthi may be over, but the festive season is just picking up pace. From Onam in the South to Durga Puja in the East and Diwali across the country, celebrations in India are synonymous with indulgent meals, fried snacks, rich sweets, and endless feasts shared with loved ones. How to stay healthy and fit through the festivities, while not compromising on the celebrations?

But how do you enjoy these festive treats without compromising your health and fitness goals? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monal Velangi, senior dietitian, nutrition and dietetics, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, Somaiya Ayurvihar said, “Over-indulgence is necessary, yet with advance planning, there is no need to do harm to health while celebrating.”

The dietitian further shared a few tips to ensure that we boost our immune system, all the while enjoying the festivals:

1. Pamper your immunity with the proper foods

Festivals are accompanied by late nights, movement, and heavy food that saps energy. To stay active, pay attention to energy-dense foods. Protein from lentils, milk, and nuts keeps you full for longer, while antioxidants from fruits and vegetables such as oranges, berries, and greens build immunity. Nuts and seeds give healthy fats, and water in the form of water, coconut water, or buttermilk sustains the energy.

Sweets and deep-fried snacks are extremely unhealthy when consumed regularly.(Unsplash)

2. Portion control vs. prohibition

Portion control is always the mantra. Balance sweets with high-fiber food to spread out sugar spikes. Use jaggery instead of refined sugar, and groundnut or rice bran oils instead of reusing refined ones. Above all, balance indulgences with lighter meals filled with veggies and protein during the day.

3. Smart exchanges for party staples

Steamed modaks prepared using coconut and jaggery are healthier than the fried version. Use frying replaced with baking or air-frying chakli or samosa. Use homemade energy laddoos prepared using dry fruits, dates, and seeds instead of the ready variety. Even the use of flours such as ragi or oats in place of refined flour is fiber rich and keeps you satiated.

“With healthy eating, portion control, and healthier alternatives, you can indulge in festival foods without guilt while maintaining immunity and energy levels,” Dr Monal Velangi highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.