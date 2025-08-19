Love sweets but worried about gut health? Dietician recommends smart swaps for the festive season

Indian festivals feel incomplete without grand food platters and indulgent sweets. While festive treats often get a bad reputation for harming health, not all of them deserve the blame. Sweets and deep-fried snacks are extremely unhealthy when consumed regularly.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sohom Singha Roy, senior dietician, Redcliffe Labs said, “Most traditional festive foods are rich in refined sugar, saturated fats, and processed ingredients. While these taste delightful, they are low in fibre and hard on the digestive system. Overeating such foods can result in bloating, acidity, sluggishness, and fatigue. With more than 70% of the immune system residing in the gut, overindulgence during festivals can upset its balance.” Also read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Had sweets with silver coating? Nutritionist shares 5 festive sweets that are harmful

How to indulge in festive sweets without making your gut take the hit?

“You don’t need to skip festive foods. Instead, a few smart tweaks can make celebrations both joyful and gut-friendly. Replace refined sugar with jaggery, honey, or dates, which are gentler on digestion and also bring in minerals and antioxidants. Instead of cream-heavy barfis, opt for dry-fruit laddoos or roasted nut mixes. These not only reduce processed ingredients but also add fibre and healthy fats to your festive platter,” the dietician suggested.

We should be mindful about the festive sweets and the long-term effects they can have on health. (Pexels)

“Another easy addition is probiotic-rich curd. Whether consumed with meals or infused into festive drinks, curd can strengthen gut flora and keep digestion smooth during heavy eating days,” he added. Also read | Christmas 2024: 3 easy no-bake dessert recipes to sweeten your festive celebrations

Portion control is the way to go

Dietician Sohom Singha Roy added, “While healthy swaps help, moderation is the real shield. Using a smaller plate, eating slowly, and allowing the body’s satiety signals to catch up are simple yet effective ways to prevent overeating. Staying hydrated is equally important, as dehydration often worsens acidity and sluggishness after heavy meals.”

Gut health should be of primary importance

“Gut health is not just about digestion. A healthy gut supports better energy levels, mood, and immunity. Your gut talks to every part of your body. Treat it like a VIP. Celebrating with mindfulness ensures that the joy of festivals doesn’t leave you feeling drained afterwards,” the dietician emphasised. Also read | Navratri desserts: 5 healthy recipes for calorie-conscious people, sugar-free dry fruit laddoo to avocado sandesh

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.