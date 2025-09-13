Men's fitness coach shares top 5 things to do if you 'want to get shredded quickly in your 40s': Don’t cut carbs

Nick Conaway, ‘a fat loss coach for men over 40’, took to Instagram on August 19 to share a post about the five things he does to get in shape quickly. Nick said, “When I want to get shredded quick in my 40s, I don’t change much. I just get dialled in. Here are 5 things I do every time.” Also read | Hepatologist shares his patient lost 40 kg in 6 months using weight loss drug Mounjaro Nick's approach to carbs involves swapping starches for fruits, which can have several benefits.(Image by Unsplash)

According to him, you should eliminate foods high in sodium and additives that can cause bloating – instead, focus on whole foods to support your weight loss goals. Nick added you should stick to a routine and push harder instead of constantly changing workouts as consistency is key to seeing results. Incorporating daily walks or low-intensity cardio exercises can boost fat loss without overexerting yourself, he said.

To get in shape quickly, Nick swears by these five strategies:

1. 'I keep my workouts the same'

Nick said, “Chasing new workouts won’t save you. Consistency is king. I just push harder.”

2. 'I dial in my nutrition'

He added, "I track everything. No eyeballing. Want a quick calorie target?"

Here's what he shared: “Bodyweight (pounds) × 12 = Cutting calories. Or use this simplified formula: Mifflin-St Jeor (Men). (10 × weight in kg) + (6.25 × height in cm) – (5 × age in years) + 5 = BMR. Multiply BMR by 1.2–1.5, depending on your activity level, for total calories. Then subtract 300–500 for a fat loss deficit.”

3. 'I cut all processed foods'

Nick said, “They’re full of sodium, additives, and make you bloated. If you want to look shredded, dropping sodium is the top priority.”

4. 'I increase low-intensity cardio'

He added, “More walks. More sweat. More water flushed. No need to crush yourself — just sweat daily.”

5. 'I don’t cut carbs'

Nick concluded, “I just swap starches for fruit — better hydration, electrolytes, and it helps you stay sharp and lean. Follow this approach for 2–3 weeks and you’ll see the difference.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.