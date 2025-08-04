Fitness coach shares 5 ‘harsh truths’ about getting in shape: Working out everyday will not give you abs

Ashley Schwartz is a fitness and life transformation coach who keeps sharing diet and workout tips on her Instagram profile. From weight loss to fitness to getting abs, Ashley’s Instagram profile is replete with hacks and tips on how to live and workout better. On August 1, Ashley shared an Instagram post sharing the harsh truths that no one tells us about getting in shape. Harsh truths that no one tells us about getting in shape. (Shutterstock)

1. Even with a flat stomach, you’ll still get bloated around your cycle.

That’s not fat, it’s estrogen shifts, water retention, and inflammation. Stop letting normal hormone fluctuations make you spiral.

2. Sweets aren’t the problem, your all-or-nothing mindset is.

Eating a cookie doesn’t ruin your progress. But bingeing because you messed up will. Break free from the self-sabotage cycle. That’s what’s holding you back. A cheat meal once in a while is fine, just don’t make it a habit. Also read | Want to reach your goal weight before the year ends? Fitness coach shares 5 tips to follow

Know what works for your body.(Shutterstock)

3. Your metabolism isn’t broken.

You might be eating healthy and working out…But if you don’t know what works for your body, it won’t get you where you want to go. Just because you’re doing a lot doesn’t mean you’re doing the right things. Everybody has a different way of working out, and we should know what works for us, and what does not.

4. Doing ab workouts everyday will not give you abs

You already have abs, you just can’t see them under the body fat. Doing more crunches won’t change that. Want visible abs? Dial in your nutrition and strength train. Abs are made in the kitchen, that’s the truth. Eat right, in proper quantities and be regular in your workouts.

5. Your coffee isn’t causing your cortisol problem.

It’s skipping breakfast. Bingeing processed food at night. Doom-scrolling before bed. Not walking enough. Starving yourself all day. It’s the lifestyle, not the latte. Hence, it is essential to maintain a lifestyle where we do not spike the cortisol levels and give way to stress. Also read | When should you eat fruits? Fitness coach shares the suitable time to eat pineapple, banana, and more

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.