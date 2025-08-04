Want to reach your goal weight before the year ends? Fitness coach shares 5 tips to follow

Amaka, a fitness coach, underwent an incredible transformation, losing 25 kilos in just four months. She regularly shares insights from her weight loss journey on social media, offering valuable lessons on diet, fitness, and healthy living. Her Instagram profile is packed with diet hacks, workout inspiration, and lifestyle tips to help others shed extra kilos effectively. Also read | Fat loss coach shares 5 things to do after waking up that can melt body fat faster: Drink coffee after breakfast Amaka shared fastest ways to reach your goal weight.(Image by Pixabay)

On August 1, Amaka shared an Instagram reel noting down the fastest ways to reach your goal weight before this year ends. Here's what she suggested.

1. Get clear on your goal and why it matters

Don’t just say, I want to lose weight. Ask yourself why you want to shed the extra kilos, and other than weight loss, what are the lifestyle patterns and habits that you want to achieve. This becomes the driving force behind your journey when your motivation drains out.

2. Choose a simple routine you can stick with

Not perfect. Not extreme. Just something real, that can keep you consistent

3 or 2 balanced meals a day

10–30 mins of movement

2L of water

Sleep like your fat loss depends on it (because it does)

3. Eat accordingly in the right portions

Don’t starve yourself. Don’t binge. Feed your body foods that nourish, satisfy, and support fat loss:

• Protein in every meal

• High-fiber veggies

• Healthy carbs in the right portion

• No shame, no food fear, just balance

4. Stay focussed on 1–2 daily non-negotiables

Don’t overwhelm yourself. Choose two things you’ll do no matter what:

E.g, walk every day and avoid sugary drinks. Small wins daily lead to huge results over weeks. Also read | Woman who dropped 40 kilos shares 10 nutrition tips on how to lose weight faster: ‘Add more protein’

5. Stop waiting to feel ready. start now, imperfectly

You don’t need the perfect Monday or a brand-new diet. You need to decide if you are done starting over. Start messy. Start small. But just start. Today. “You’ve got 5 months left this year make real progress. You’re one solid routine away from feeling proud, strong, and finally free in your body,” Amaka motivated her followers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.