Fat loss coach shares 5 things to do after waking up that can melt body fat faster: Drink coffee after breakfast

Erica, a fat loss coach, underwent an incredible transformation, losing 8 kilos in just four months. She regularly shares her journey on Instagram, offering practical diet tips, workout guidance, and lifestyle advice. From what to eat and when to eat, to habits to adopt and those to avoid, Erica provides her followers with everything they need to stay motivated and achieve their own fitness goals. Also read | Health coach shares 3 missing pieces of weight loss in 40s: It's not just about 'eating more protein and walking' Know which morning habits can help shed the extra kilos faster.(Image by Pixabay)

On July 3, Erica shared an Instagram post explaining the morning habits that can shed the extra kilos faster. “5 things to do immediately after waking up that will help you drop belly fat faster,” Erica wrote.

1. Start with cinnamon water:

Drinking cinnamon water helps regulate blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity. 1 tsp ground cinnamon and 1 cup warm water.

2. Know your breakfast

Incorporate a GLP-1 boosting breakfast like chia seeds and Greek yogurt to control hunger and insulin. Also read | Woman who dropped 40 kilos shares 5 ways to cut 500 calories: ‘Stop finishing what’s left on the plate’

3. Avoid sugar and refined carbs

Avoid high-insulin foods (like sugar or refined carbs) to stay in fat-burning mode longer.

4. Drink coffee

Drink coffee after your 30g of protein breakfast to stabilise cortisol and enhance thermogenesis.

5. Get some sun

Get sunlight and a 10-min walk to reset circadian rhythm and improve fat-burning hormones.

Weight loss tips that actually work

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala shared a few tips on weight loss.

“Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages.” the doctor said.

Sleep is the underrated medicine that can fast track your weight loss journey. “Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night,” he added. Also read | Woman who dropped 7 kilos shares 7 weight loss truths that ‘no one else will tell you’: ‘Eat more animal protein’

“Address emotional eating through tools such as journaling, mindfulness, or therapy,” Dr Jaison Paul Sharma emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.