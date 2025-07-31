Woman who dropped 7 kilos shares 7 weight loss truths that ‘no one else will tell you’: ‘Eat more animal protein’

Marnie is a weight loss coach who went through a weight transformation and dropped 7 kilos. Marnie keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, the truths she learnt in the journey, diet and workout hacks on her social media profile on a regular basis. On April 16, Marnie shared an Instagram post listing the weight loss truths that she learnt during her weight loss journey. Also read | Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos shares 5 truths about protein that can help in faster fat loss Here are the weight loss truths that Marnie learnt during her fat loss journey. (Pexels)

“7 truths I’ve learnt from losing 17 pounds and 20 inches that no one else will tell you,” Marnie wrote in the post. Here are the truths that she shared:

1. Watch what you’re eating

If you want to change the way your body looks, you need to change what you’re putting in your mouth.

2. Make a choice about your food habits

Every choice you make moves you closer or further away from your goal. (Don’t eat processed food, the visceral fat growth and upset gut microbiome is not worth the 5 seconds of yum when it’s in your mouth)

3. Stop self-sabotaging

Saying ‘It’s only this once’, or ‘just this time' or ‘I’ll be good tomorrow’ to yourself is self-sabotaging. Recognise it for what it is.

4. Eat more animal protein

If you want to lose weight, eat more animal protein. You’re likely under-eating this important macro.

Animal protein is important for weight loss.(Shutterstock)

5. Work out regularly

Exercising excessively is not required to lose weight. Work smarter not harder - learn how insulin and the fuel system work alongside gentle exercise, and the fat will melt off your body.

6. Weight loss demands lifestyle shifts

It’s a lifestyle change not a temporary diet. Also read | Health coach shares 3 missing pieces of weight loss in 40s: It's not just about 'eating more protein and walking'

7. If you don’t like how you look, change it

Life is too short to feel terrible in your own body every single day.

“We look like our habits, not our goals. Effort doesn’t lie,” Marnie added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.