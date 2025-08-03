Woman who dropped 40 kilos shares 10 nutrition tips on how to lose weight faster: ‘Add more protein’

Aanchal Sogani, a nutrition coach, underwent an incredible transformation, shedding 40 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her impressive weight loss journey on Instagram, offering practical diet advice, workout tips, and lifestyle guidance. From calorie deficit strategies to habits that can hinder progress, Aanchal’s profile is replete with fat loss motivation and actionable tips for her followers. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kgs shows what she eats in a day: ‘It helped me maintain my weight loss for over 2 years’ Know these nutrition tips to drop 10 kilos fast.(Freepik)

On July 23, Aanchal shared an Instagram post explaining nutrition tips that we need to follow to drop 10 kilos fast. “10 simple nutrition tips to lose 10 kgs. No crash diets, just smart eating and healthy habits,” she wrote.

1. Eat in a calorie deficit.

Aim to consume 500–700 calories less than your maintenance level per day to lose around 0.5–0.7 kg per week.

2. Add more protein.

Paneer, tofu, lentils keep you full and preserve muscle.

3. Load up on fiber.

Fiber improves digestion and helps control hunger. Add vegetables, fruits (in moderation), whole grains, and chia seeds to your diet.

4. Cut sugar and refined carbs.

Opt for millets, brown rice, or roti made from multigrain flour

5. Drink 2.5–3L water.

Hydration helps in faster weight loss.

6. Smart meal timing.

3 balanced meals and 1–2 healthy snacks keep the body satiated for a longer time. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 3 signs that your body needs more food to lose weight: 'You're constantly fatigued'

7. Skip liquid calories.

Stay away from sodas, packaged juices, alcohol, and high-calorie coffees. Replace with green tea, black coffee (unsweetened), or buttermilk.

8. Include healthy fats.

Nuts, seeds, ghee (1–2 tsp) keep hormones in balance.

9. Portion control.

Use the plate method: ½ plate vegetables, ¼ plate protein, ¼ plate whole grains.

10. Stay active and track progress

Combine your diet with 150–180 minutes of exercise weekly (cardio + strength training). Track your meals and monitor weight weekly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.