Weight loss coach shares 3 signs that your body needs more food to lose weight: 'You're constantly fatigued'

Melissa, a weight loss coach, regularly shares valuable insights on diet, fitness, and healthy living through her Instagram profile. From practical diet and workout hacks to highlighting lifestyle habits that may hinder progress, her content is packed with tips and strategies to help followers achieve their weight loss goals effectively. Are you eating less than you need?

On July 31, Melissa shared an Instagram post explaining the signs of the body to watch out for, to understand if we are eating less than we need. “I often hear women tell me they’re eating extremely low calories for long periods of time, in hopes their body will finally lose weight. They’re frustrated working so hard and not losing weight. So, what gives?! 3 signs you need more intentional food each day to lose weight and why,” Melissa wrote.

1. You don’t feel hungry in the morning, but you struggle with cravings in the late afternoon

These cravings are a result of your body's attempt to make up for the lack of nutrients earlier in the day (under-eating). Many women then over-eat at night or on the weekends because your body will do what it takes to get what it needs.

Consuming less food increases frequent cravings.(Shutterstock)

2. You are irritable and can’t stop thinking about food

Low calorie restriction can make you feel irritable and moody, have difficulty concentrating because you can’t stop thinking about food. These thoughts lead to increased sugar cravings; random snacking and zero control when you are around certain foods or at weekend events...which makes it unlikely you’ll stick to your deficit for the amount time needed to lose the weight.

3. You’re constantly fatigued and have low energy levels, despite getting enough sleep

When your diet is very low in calories, your body will begin to ration energy. You will have less energy for work, play and movement! Your body isn't designed to operate on such limited fuel, which means you won't have enough energy to actually move your body and burn fat. You need a moderate and sustainable calorie deficit that focuses on eating as much food as possible while being in a deficit and losing the weight you desire.

