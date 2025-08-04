When should you eat fruits? Fitness coach shares the suitable time to eat pineapple, banana, and more

It is already a well-known fact that fruits are nutritional powerhouses, packed with super healthy benefits. With a robust nutritional content, fruits can support vital functions, from keeping energy levels maintained to supporting digestion and immunity. But how do you make it even more beneficial? The real hack in further maximising their benefits is the timing. Fruit, when eaten before workout, helps provide additional energy. (Shuttertstock)

When you factor in the chronological aspect of your fruit intake, aligning it with your daily activities like workouts, rest, or digestion, every bite starts to count for more. The right fruit at the right time helps you better.

Fitness coach Michael Dean, who regularly shares insights on weight loss, covering exercises to gym nutrition hacks, addressed the importance of fruit timing in a July 30 post on Instagram. Referring to it as a ‘fruit cheat sheet,’ he unpacked the timing of some common fruits that help to maximise the already existing benefits.

1. Pineapple

“Eat pineapple after you work out as it contains digestive enzymes Bromelain, which will help break down protein and improve your recovery time,” the fitness coach added. Since protein is necessary for muscle recovery, Bromelain acts as a natural digestive booster, assisting protein to be absorbed easily.

2. Pomegranate

When the body has better oxygen flow, one feels more active and has greater stamina, which in turn leads to better performance and reduced risk of fatigue. This is why, based on its nutritional content, Michael recommended eating pomegranate before a workout, almost like a pre-workout fuel.

He said, “Eat pomegranate before you workout because the polyphenols and nitrates will help boost blood flow and increase your endurance.”

3. Banana

Michael shared a breakdown of two types of bananas; one is ideal for a quick energy fix, while the other supports good gut health.

“Eat a ripe banana if you are feeling tired because its sugar content will be at its highest. Eat an unripe or green banana to improve gut health, as it contains more resistance starch."

It demonstrates how a banana, whatever state it’s in (ripe or unripe) provides very different benefits depending on its stage of ripeness. This shows how even the ‘timing’ of the fruit itself holds significant value.

4. Lemon

Next, he suggested one fruit for a morning drink that makes sure you start the day on a healthy note. Speaking about the benefits of Vitamin C from lemon, the fitness coach added, "

Drink lemon water in the morning because the vitamin C will give your immune system a boost, kickstart your metabolism and help balance your electrolytes.

5. Blueberries

The last fruit on this list is blueberries. Michael suggested that blueberries don't have to be time-bound and can be consumed at any time of the day, as they are packed full of antioxidants and will reduce inflammation. It is a good addition to the options one has during smart, healthy snacking; from adding to oat meals, smoothies, to eating raw as a quick evening snack.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.