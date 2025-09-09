Hepatologist shares his patient lost 40 kg in 6 months using weight loss drug Mounjaro: ‘Obesity did not allow him…'

The conversation around weight loss drugs has been ongoing for years, yet their effectiveness continues to spark debate. While some hail these medications for their seemingly “magical” results, others report mixed experiences. Mounjaro helps patient shed 40kg, boosting confidence and well-being, doctor reports. (REUTERS)

Adding to this discussion, hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known as the liver doc, recently shared the story of one of his patients who lost a staggering 40 kg in just six months with the help of Mounjaro. According to Dr. Philips, the medication not only helped in weight reduction but also transformed his patient’s overall health and well-being. (Also read: 87-year-old woman lost 83 kg in a year with yoga: ‘Once weighed 123 kg’, now performs push-ups, complex asanas )

How men lost 40 kgs in 6 months

Taking to Instagram in a September 9 post, Dr. Cyriac shared, “My patient on Mounjaro dropped 40 kilos in 6 months. Before I convinced him to start the drug, he was living inside a negative bubble. He was introverted, stayed home most weekends, and often felt like an outsider even in his own friend circle.”

He further elaborated, “People used to jokingly call him names referencing his weight, but deep down, it hurt him. His morbid obesity restricted him from exercising the way he needed to. He spent much of his time scrolling through social media, and depressive episodes made him snack more. But now, he looks completely different. The happiness and confidence radiating from his face is exactly what scientific medicine and medical research strive to achieve.”

Dr. Philips’ account highlights not just the dramatic physical transformation, but also the emotional and mental impact of weight loss when guided by medical expertise. It underscores how medications like Mounjaro, when combined with proper support and monitoring, can significantly improve the quality of life for patients struggling with obesity.

However, individual results may vary, and anyone considering these medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional to ensure safety and effectiveness.

About Mounjaro

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a prescription medication developed by Eli Lilly and Company. It was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2022 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In November 2023, the FDA also approved Mounjaro for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight, in addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.