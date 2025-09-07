Hepatologist warns don't ignore severe pain in right side of stomach: 7 warning signs your simple tummy ache is serious

Every other person may have experienced stomach pain. It’s often dismissed as something trivial and blamed on eating stale food or acidity. However, your simple stomach pain may even have a pernicious effect, slowly worsening the underlying condition that may be causing the pain. And given how common it is, many don’t bat an eye. Common digestive issues include stomach pain, bloating, heartburn. (Shutterstock)

Dr Gaurav Mehta, consultant, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, confirmed to HT Lifestyle that stomach ache is indeed one of the frequent health complaints he sees. Dr Mehta opined that stomach pain can be a part of everyday life due to common issues one may experience regularly. However, he warned that it shouldn't always be taken lightly.

The hepatologist further explained, “In most cases, they are harmless and settle down on their own. Overeating, indigestion, stress, or even a mild infection can trigger temporary discomfort. Usually, resting, drinking fluids, or having light food helps. But not all stomach pain should be ignored. Sometimes, what feels like a routine stomach ache may be a sign of something more serious.”

7 warning signs along with your stomach pain that make it serious

Loss of appetite is one of the warning signs accopanying stomach pain. (Shutterstock)

Even if stomachaches are common, one should also pay attention to other signs the body may show. Combined with the other symptoms, together they may challenge the casual nature you attributed to your stomachache, giving you the much-needed reality check, calling for an urgent visit to the doctor. Dr Mehta reiterated the importance of additional symptoms and said, “Ignoring these symptoms can delay treatment for conditions like ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, or even cancer.”

Here are 7 warning signs Dr Mehta listed:

Constant or severe stomach pain Blood in vomit or stool Difficulty swallowing/feeling food getting stuck in the throat Unexplained weight loss Persistent vomiting Diarrrhea Severe pain in the lower right side of the stomach (may mean appendicitis.)

8 healthy lifestyle tips for better digestion

Make sure you hydrate yourself for digestion to be smooth.(Shutterstock)

At the very root of a stomachache is typically improper digestion. Digestion needs to be eased, and if there’s any dysfunction, it can lead to problems, one of the first signs being stomach pain. This is why adopting a healthy lifestyle is vital.

Dr Mehta shared 7 tips for better digestion that help tackle issues like stomach aches:

Drink water: Staying hydrated is the first step; water is always better than sodas or sugary drinks. Eat slowly: Eating slowly and chewing well allows the stomach to digest food more easily. Avoid heavy meals: Smaller meals taken more frequently are better than heavy plates of food. Limit spicy foods: Spicy, fried, or heavily processed items often irritate the stomach, so it helps to limit them. Avoid alcohol, late-night eating, or smoking: Late-night eating, alcohol, and smoking also strain the digestive system. Diet to manage mild pain: For mild stomach discomfort, drinking ginger tea can ease nausea, while the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) is gentle on the stomach and helps during short bouts of diarrhoea. Exercise and lower stress: Regularly exercise and manage stress to keep digestion smooth. Keep food journal: Keep a food journal to track diet discomforts, like dairy products may upset people with lactose intolerance, while oily foods may trigger acidity.

In the end, Dr Mehta shared a crucial piece of advice: “Stomach pain is not always serious, but knowing when to take it seriously can make all the difference.” It shows how awareness is crucial. Knowing the right signs helps to distinguish which issues are serious and respond appropriately.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.