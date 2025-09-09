87-year-old woman lost 83 kg in a year with yoga: ‘Once weighed 123 kg’, now performs push-ups, complex asanas

Weight loss is often described as a slow and steady process that demands discipline, patience, and consistency. Shakuntala Devi, an 87-year-old from Amritsar, is living proof of this. With sheer dedication and the power of yoga, she shed an incredible 83 kg in just one year, completely transforming her life. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose weight and keep it off: ‘The real challenge was…’ ) Explore how 87-year-old Shakuntala Devi loses 83 kg through yoga. (Instagram)

How 87-year-old Shakuntala Devi lost 83 kg

Shakuntala Devi appeared on June 22 episode of the comedy-based cooking show Laughter Chefs 2. During her interaction with host Bharti Singh, she revealed that she once weighed 123 kg. Today, she proudly maintains a healthy weight of 40 kg.

In a video shared from the show, the octogenarian stunned viewers and participants alike with her impressive flexibility, balance, and strength. Effortlessly performing complex yoga asanas and even push-ups, she proved that age is no barrier when it comes to fitness.

What keeps her going even at 87

Her journey hasn’t been easy. Back in 2008, Shakuntala Devi struggled with severe weight gain and even developed vision problems, which made her daily life challenging. Instead of turning to medication, she sought inspiration from yoga guru Baba Ramdev, whom she often watched on television. She began by practising simple asanas at home, determined to find a natural way to heal her body.

By 2009, her commitment led her to Haridwar, where she formally trained in yoga. From then on, her routine became non-negotiable: waking up at 4 am every day and practising yoga without fail. Within a year, she lost 83 kg, and more importantly, regained her health and vitality.

Today, at 87, Shakuntala Devi continues to live by the principles of yoga. She not only follows a strict daily fitness routine but also teaches yoga to others, inspiring countless people with her discipline and willpower.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.