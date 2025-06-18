This Indian dermatologist lost 14 kgs in 4 months with Mounjaro and lifestyle changes

Why are Mounjaro and Ozempic suddenly trending everywhere, especially for weight loss? Originally, these medications were designed to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. But lately, many people—including some celebrities—have been using them to lose weight fast. It sounds promising, but there is still a lot of confusion about how these drugs actually work and what to expect from them. Dr Nivedita Dadu, an Indian dermatologist, has shared her personal weight loss journey, revealing that she lost an impressive 14 kgs (about 31 pounds) in just 4 months using Mounjaro. She talked openly about her experience, the challenges, and the results. Dr Nivedita Dadu lost 14 kgs with the use of Mounjaro. (Adobe Stock)

The weight loss struggle of Dr Nivedita Dadu

In a recently posted YouTube video, Dr Dadu explained that she had been overweight since childhood and tried several weight loss diets—intermittent fasting, walking, anti-inflammatory diets, and more—to lose weight. But nothing ever gave her lasting results. “I’m a foodie and an emotional eater,” she admitted. Her demanding work schedule also made it hard to stick to rigid routines. After years of trying and failing and being a perennial dieter, she knew she had to break the cycle. That's when she came across Ozempic and Mounjaro.

What are Mounjaro and Ozempic?

Before diving into Dr Dadu’s experience, it is important to clarify what these medications are. As she explains, both Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) are injectable drugs originally designed to help manage blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. But they also influence appetite and metabolism in ways that promote weight loss.

Dr Dadu says, “These drugs mimic hormones in our body that regulate hunger and insulin. They help reduce appetite, improve blood sugar control, and slow down digestion, which together help people eat less and lose weight.”

While both medications share similar mechanisms, Mounjaro is unique in that it targets two hormones—GLP-1 and GIP—making it a dual-action therapy. Ozempic primarily targets GLP-1. This dual action in Mounjaro is thought to contribute to more effective weight loss.

Early setbacks on her weight loss journey

When Dr Dadu first saw others, including celebrities, using Ozempic, she wanted to try it herself. However, Ozempic wasn’t available in India. What was available was the oral version of semaglutide, sold as Rebelsis.

“I started with a low dose, 7 mg, then increased to 14 mg. But I had so much nausea that I couldn’t focus on work,” she said. While it helped her lose weight, the side effects made it unsustainable and she had to give up on Rebelsis.

Next, she tried an anti-inflammatory diet. While it supported a healthy lifestyle, the results were slow. “You cannot expect to lose 25–30 kgs with an anti-inflammatory diet. I was finding it boring and not that practical,” she said.

Then came Liraglutide (Victoza), a daily injectable. “It was better than Rebelsis—no side effects, and I started losing weight. But I hit a plateau after losing 6–8 kgs because the dose couldn’t be increased much.”

Why did she choose Mounjaro?

When she found that Ozempic is not available in India through legal channels, she turned to Mounjaro and started her research on it before trying it on herself and her patients. She found that Mounjaro could help people lose up to 20% of their body weight, compared to 6–7% with Ozempic. Also, while Ozempic wasn’t FDA-approved specifically for weight loss, tirzepatide in Mounjaro was. So, she began using it personally and with her patients.

Dr Dadu’s weight loss journey

Dr Dadu revealed that while she tried several ways to lose weight, Mounjaro helped a lot. “Since I don't have a significant medical history, I was a good candidate. And after that, the protocol is to get tests every 1.5–2 months if you are on the medication. I have been on Mounjaro for 4 months. So, I have lost 14 kgs in the last 4 months. I’ve not seen a plateau or ceiling effect like with Liraglutide. No nausea like I had with Rebelsis. People meeting me daily can’t tell I’m on an injection. I take it once a week."

What are the positive effects she has seen?

"I feel more confident now. I don’t feel lethargic or tired in the evening. And the food cravings I had for 10 years—especially after coming home tired—are gone. Tirzepatide works by giving a feeling of fullness. So, you don’t feel like eating too much. I still have cheat days and eat food of my choice like pizza,” reveals Dr Dadu.

Weight loss diet

Along with the weekly injections, Dr Dadu followed a clean and nutritious diet and practiced yoga every morning. She starts her day with lemon water and hydrates post-yoga with coconut water. “Some days I take a protein shake or cold coffee. During busy days, I sip on green tea or lemon water. Lunch might be just one cucumber, mango, or fruit yogurt—or sometimes nothing.”

Despite how light her meals sound, she emphasized that her diet is not lacking. “I’m not compromising on anything. My diet is healthy. I take all nutrients, vitamins, and especially care of my protein and healthy fats. I’m not depriving myself. I’m staying fit and healthy. I calculate protein—one protein shake gives 24–30g. Since you started this, I wanted to share.”

Mounjaro dosage: What she followed

Since Dr Dadu was already familiar with Rebelsis and Mitosa, she decided that the lowest quantity, which is 2.5 mg, was not for her. So, she started with 5 mg of Mounjaro once a week. She continued the doses for 3–4 weeks, about 1 to 1.5 months. She escalated to 7.5 mg, which she followed for nearly three months, achieving most of her weight loss without any side effects. However, she revealed that “I was also taking IV drips—every 2 or 3 weeks in our clinic. These drips had collagen, glutathione, vitamins, minerals—so there should not be any deficiency.”

How does Mounjaro work?

Dr Dadu highlighted that Mounjaro, or any GLP-1 analogue, helps in multiple ways. It is not just weight loss, but it makes you a healthier version of yourself. The Mounjaro’s active ingredient, Tirzepatide, works by:

Delaying gastric emptying

Increasing satiety and feelings of fullness

Suppressing cravings, especially emotional or habitual eating

Enhancing insulin sensitivity

Increases metabolism

Improves lean muscle mass

Reduces inflammation in the body

This combination helped Dr Dadu feel less hungry, especially during vulnerable moments like after work when she used to binge.

What about the side effects?

She addressed common concerns like sagging skin and hair thinning that some people face after weight loss. Due to her past PCOS and dry skin conditions, she proactively underwent IV drips with nutrients like collagen and vitamins, did hydration and facial treatments, and used body contouring devices at her clinic to maintain skin elasticity. She also clarified that “Ozempic face,” or facial sagging, is avoidable when weight loss is not extreme. In fact, Mounjaro can help correct hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance.

How to reduce the doses after weight loss?

Dr Dadu does not recommend staying on high doses long-term. “When you reach your goal weight, you don’t need to go up to 15 mg. You can start reducing the dose or increasing the gap between doses,” she explained. Eventually, it is about maintaining a healthy lifestyle with foods like jowar, bajra, ragi, oats, fruits, vegetables, and regular exercise.

Who cannot take Mounjaro?

“Doctor supervision is necessary before taking Mounjaro,” warned Dr Dadu. Mounjaro isn’t suitable for everyone. It is especially not recommended for people with:

Pregnancy and lactation

Pancreatitis

Hypoglycemia

Acute kidney failure

Thyroid carcinoma or MEN syndrome

Diabetic retinopathy

Gallbladder disease

Type 1 diabetes

Apart from this, there are some other medicines that you have to inform your doctor about. Because in that case, your Mounjaro injection dose will be titrated. Apart from this, if you are taking insulin injections for diabetes, then you can opt for Mounjaro injections for weight loss. But your insulin requirement will be reduced. Because if Mounjaro increases your insulin sensitivity, then you will not have that much insulin requirement, as per Dr Ddau.

She added that some medications may interact with Mounjaro, so consultation with your doctor is important. If you are on insulin, Mounjaro might reduce your insulin needs.

Can non-diabetics use Mounjaro for weight loss?

“Yes, you can opt for these injections even if you don’t have diabetes. Because Mounjaro or any other GLP-1 agonist does not reduce your sugar levels, in the sense that it will not cause hypoglycemia. If the sugar is high, then it will reduce it. But it will not let hypoglycemia happen. That is why it is absolutely safe for people who do not have diabetes,” explains Dr Dadu.

For best results, check with your endocrinologist.

Things to keep in mind for Mounjaro

To get the best results, Dr Dadu recommends:

Regular blood tests every six weeks

Monitoring thyroid, liver, kidney function, and pancreatic enzymes

Checking sugar and cholesterol levels

Avoiding nutritional deficiencies

Managing cravings mindfully

“The goal is to achieve maximum results with minimum dose and time,” she said. “And that’s only possible under proper medical supervision.”