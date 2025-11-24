Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist says black coffee is ‘medicine for your liver’; recommends 2-3 cups daily

Coffee lovers, rejoice! That daily cup of black coffee might be doing more than keeping you alert, it could be giving your liver a much-needed boost. Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shares in his November 24 Instagram post how black coffee acts almost like a “medicine” for your liver, supporting its health and offering several surprising benefits. (Also read: Vadodara surgeon says ‘10,000 steps can’t undo 10 hours of sitting’; shares best way to counter long sitting hours ) Daily black coffee boosts liver health, says Dr Shubham Vatsalya. (Unsplash)

Benefits of black coffee for liver

“Do you know what coffee does to your liver?” asks Dr Shubham. “Black coffee isn’t just a morning ritual, it’s medicine for your liver. Without milk and sugar, it becomes one of the rare natural drinks proven to dissolve liver fat and protect against long-term damage.”

Dr Vatsalya explains that scientific studies show drinking 3–4 cups of black coffee daily can have significant benefits for liver health. “It can help melt away liver fat, boost metabolism, and keep fat buildup under control,” he adds.

He emphasises that the magic lies in keeping it simple. “Adding milk, cream, or sugar reduces these benefits. Pure black coffee is the version that works wonders for your liver,” Dr Vatsalya notes. “So next time you sip black coffee, remember it’s not just energy in a cup, it’s protection in a cup,” he concludes.

What study reveals

According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Hepatology (PMC link), consuming two or more cups of black coffee per day is associated with significantly lower rates of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. It also reported a reduced incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma and lower mortality from chronic liver disease among coffee drinkers.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.