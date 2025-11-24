Vadodara surgeon says ‘10,000 steps can’t undo 10 hours of sitting’; shares best way to counter long sitting hours

Many people believe that hitting 10,000 steps a day is enough to counteract the negative effects of sitting for long hours. However, prolonged sitting can take a serious toll on your health, affecting your heart, circulation, and metabolism. Small, frequent breaks are crucial for vein health, says Dr Kapadia. (Freepik)

Dr Sumit Kapadia, a senior vascular, endovascular and varicose vein surgeon based in Vadodara, in his November 21 Instagram post, explains why walking alone isn’t enough and shares the best ways to protect your body during long periods at your desk. (Also read: 38-year-old woman shares how she lost inches walking the Japanese way: ‘Burns more calories than normal walking’ )

Can walking 10,000 steps undo hours of sitting

“Even if you hit your step goal in the evening, it won’t undo hours of sitting,” says Dr Sumit. “I tell my patients this almost every day. If you’ve been desk-bound from 9 AM to 7 PM, your veins have already taken the damage.”

Dr Kapadia explains that circulation doesn’t depend solely on how much you walk. “It depends on how often you move,” he says. He warns that long periods of sitting can lead to blood stagnation, vein valve weakness, swelling, varicose veins, and even a higher risk of blood clots. “Even a healthy step count cannot reverse 10 hours of immobility,” he adds.

What’s the best way to protect your veins while sitting

So, what’s the real rule for protecting your veins? Dr Kapadia recommends small, frequent breaks:

Get up every 45–60 minutes

Stretch your body

Walk for 2 minutes

Move your calf muscles, they act as your ‘peripheral heart’

“Tiny breaks make a huge difference,” he notes. “Your veins don’t need marathons. They need movement.”

By incorporating these simple habits into your daily routine, even desk-bound individuals can significantly improve circulation and reduce the risk of vein-related complications.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.