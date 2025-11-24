38-year-old woman shares how she lost inches walking the Japanese way: ‘Burns more calories than normal walking’

As people increasingly look for low-impact workouts that fit into their daily routine, walking remains a favourite. But even this basic activity has variations that can dramatically change the results. Mansi Grover, a 38-year-old woman, says she lost inches by switching to a Japanese walking method, a style she insists boosts calorie burn much more than the way most of us normally walk. (Also read: Fitness coach says men over 35 can go from ‘dad bod’ to shredded in 90 days with 5 simple steps: ‘Walk after every meal’ ) The Japanese walking method engages the core for weight loss. (Unsplash)

In her November 15 Instagram post, she wrote, “If you think walking doesn’t give results… it’s because you haven’t tried the Japanese way of walking. This method activates your core, improves posture, and burns more calories than normal walking. It’s perfect for beginners, PCOS, thyroid, postpartum, and knee issues.”

Here are the steps she recommends:

1. 3-second inhale

Walk slowly and inhale through your nose for 3 seconds while keeping your spine tall and steady.

2. 7-second exhale

Exhale through your mouth for 7 seconds and gently tighten your core as you walk.

3. Small, controlled steps

Avoid long strides. Taking smaller steps helps engage the deeper core muscles.

4. Posture up

Keep your chest open, shoulders relaxed, and chin slightly up. Mansi says this alone helps make the waist appear slimmer over time.

5. Walk for 10–12 minutes daily

She claims that maintaining this breathing-and-walking rhythm, not fast walking, not cardio, led to noticeable inch loss within 2–3 weeks.

According to her, this method works because it engages the deep inner abdominal muscles, reduces bloating, improves lung capacity through controlled breathing, boosts calorie burn without stressing the joints, and helps trim the waist and lower belly over time. As Mansi puts it, “Regular walking makes your legs work; Japanese walking makes your core work.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.