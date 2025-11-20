Doctor shares tips to achieve a safe and sustainable calorie deficit diet: ‘500 to 750 calories per day is…’

Anyone who has ever tried to lose weight knows that a calorie deficit can come with its own battles - the constant hunger pangs, the sudden cravings and the feeling that you’re fighting your body at every turn. While a little hunger is expected when you’re eating fewer calories, it shouldn’t feel overwhelming or exhausting. In fact, when hunger becomes too intense, it’s often a sign that the deficit is harming rather than helping your health. The goal is a calorie deficit that’s effective yet comfortable - one that supports long-term weight loss without leaving you drained or preoccupied with food. Try out Dr Sood's tips for a healthy and sustainable calorie deficit routine!(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined practical ways to achieve a safe and sustainable calorie deficit - one that supports long-term weight management without compromising your health. In an Instagram video shared on 20 November, the physician explains the ideal calorie range for healthy, sustainable weight loss while keeping your energy levels steady, and offers practical dietary strategies to help you reach it.

How to achieve a sustainable calorie deficit?

According to Dr Sood, feeling hungry is perfectly normal when you’re trying to lose weight and following a calorie deficit. It doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong - though it may be a sign that your deficit is a little too aggressive. He emphasises, “Being on a calorie deficit can absolutely make you feel hungry. It's your body's way of signaling that energy intake has dropped. But the key is managing that hunger without giving up on your goals. A safe, sustainable deficit is usually around 500 to 750 calories per day, which leads to losing about one to 1.5 pounds per week.”

What happens if your deficit is too aggressive?

Dr Sood highlights that 500 to 750 calories per day supports healthy weight loss while keeping you energised but going lower than that can lead to health complications. He explains, “Going much lower than that and your hunger hormones like ghrelin start to surge. Your metabolism can slow down and you risk nutrient deficiencies.”

How to stay comfortable while on a calorie deficit?

Dr Sood recommends prioritising meals rich in protein and fibre, as these help keep you fuller for longer and make the calorie deficit easier to sustain. He explains, “Protein helps keep you full for longer and protects muscle mass while you lose fat. Add fibre and high-volume foods like vegetables and fruits to fill your stomach without adding many calories.” You can also throw in some healthy fats for satisfaction and flavour, as suggested by the doctor.

Dr Sood highlights that hydration is equally important, adding that thirst is often mistaken for hunger. He stresses that calorie deficit doesn’t have to mean constant hunger and advises, “Eating at regular times, practising mindful eating, and getting quality sleep also make it easier to stick with the plan. So, if you're cutting calories, don't starve yourself. Fuel smart, not less.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.